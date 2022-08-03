CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men’s 109kg

By: PTI |
India’s Lovepreet Singh won a bronze in men’s 109 kg to continue the country’s medal rush in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium. He lifted 163kg in snatch.
Junior Nyabeyeu of Cameroon claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 361 kg, while Jack Opeloge of Samoa bagged the silver by lifting 358 kg in the event.
India have so far won eight weightlifting medals, including three gold, in the showpiece
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 08:57:14 pm
