Indian men’s table tennis team marches into semifinals of CWG

Updated: July 31, 2022 7:43:18 pm
Defending champions India stormed into the semi-finals of the men’s table tennis team event at the Commonwealth Games after thrashing Bangladesh 3-0 in the third last-eight tie here on Sunday.
The men’s team, led by Achanta Sharath Kamal, had outclassed Barbados, Singapore, and Northern Ireland by identical 3-0 margin in the group stage to make the quarter-finals.
First to turn up in the quarter-finals, the doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnansekaran defeated Ramhimilian Bawm and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy of Bangladesh in three straight games 11-8 11-6 11-2 to hand India a 1-0 lead.
Veteran Sharath Kamal then trounced Md Rifat Sibbar in the men’s singles 11-4 11-7 11-2 to extend India’s lead.
In the other singles match, Gnansekaran dominated the proceedings from start to finish to notch up an easy 11-2 11-3 11-5 win and seal the tie.
