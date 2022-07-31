scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

India vs Pakistan, CWG 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

When and Where to watch India vs Pakistan, CWG 2022 Live Telecast: The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 31, 2022 10:18:08 am
Commonwealth Games, India vs Pakistan live streaming: India will take on Pakistan in the women's cricket. (Twitter/BCCI Women)

India vs Pakistan, Women’s CWG 2022 Live Streaming Online: India will be eyeing a better performance in both batting and bowling in a game against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday. Both sides are coming here after losing their respective games. While India were outplayed by Australia, Pakistan were defeated by Barbados in their first game of the tournament.

When is India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match is on 31st July, 2022 (Sunday).

Where will India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match be played?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...Premium
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match start?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will begin at 3:30pm (IST) while the toss will take place at 3pm (IST).

How do I watch the India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will be available on Sony Sports Network and you can live stream the game on SonyLIV app.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza (wk), Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

2

MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', removed from records

3

DHFL scam: CBI seizes chopper from builder’s hangar in Pune

4

Bra, unhooked: For that heaven of freedom

5

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
AgustaWestland chopper seized from builder’s hangar in Pune
DHFL scam

AgustaWestland chopper seized from builder’s hangar in Pune

Cong family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch

Cong family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch

3 Jharkhand Cong MLAs held, cash found in car: West Bengal police

3 Jharkhand Cong MLAs held, cash found in car: West Bengal police

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft
Gujarat

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft

Premium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Hailed as Mirabai 2.0, Bindyarani Devi wins silver at CWG

Hailed as Mirabai 2.0, Bindyarani Devi wins silver at CWG

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Margaret Alva: ‘Mamata can’t be frightened... We’ve been talking’
V-P Elections

Margaret Alva: ‘Mamata can’t be frightened... We’ve been talking’

Premium
'New variant of Covid likely by November, may evade vaccine'
Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella

'New variant of Covid likely by November, may evade vaccine'

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 31: Latest News