India vs Pakistan, CWG 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Updated: July 31, 2022 10:18:08 am
India vs Pakistan, Women’s CWG 2022 Live Streaming Online: India will be eyeing a better performance in both batting and bowling in a game against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday. Both sides are coming here after losing their respective games. While India were outplayed by Australia, Pakistan were defeated by Barbados in their first game of the tournament.
When is India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match?
The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match is on 31st July, 2022 (Sunday).
Where will India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match be played?
Subscriber Only Stories
The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
What time will India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match start?
The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will begin at 3:30pm (IST) while the toss will take place at 3pm (IST).
How do I watch the India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match?
The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will be available on Sony Sports Network and you can live stream the game on SonyLIV app.
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav
Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza (wk), Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
