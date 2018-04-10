CWG 2018: How Indian badminton team celebrated historic gold medal

Indian badminton team poses for a photograph holding a tricolour during the medal ceremony. (Source: PTI) Indian badminton team poses for a photograph holding a tricolour during the medal ceremony. (Source: PTI)

It was a historic moment for Indian badminton as the country won its first ever gold medal in mixed-team event on Monday, beating three-time and defending champions Malaysia 3-1 in the final. Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled up strong performances to be the better team of the two in the final filled with intense maches.

The top position called for celebration as congratulations poured in for the shuttlers. Saina, who led an intense, long battle against Soniia Cheah to beat her 21-11, 19-21, 21-9, was all smiles after the match as she hugged her teammates in joy. After the medal ceremony, Saina posted picutures with her teammates, saying, “Moments after the match yesterday with my friends..#CommonwealthGames2018 #badminton #Goldcoast @PRANNOYHSPRI @pranaav6 @Shettychirag04”

Even Sushma Swaraj sent her wishes to the ace shuttler.

Thank u so much for the wishes ????@SushmaSwaraj mam pic.twitter.com/8Od7ukcUiu — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) 10 April 2018

Doubles player Sikki Reddy also shared the historic moment with her fans on Twitter, saying, “Yayyyyyy, we created the history #gc2018badminton #mixedteamevent This is just the beginning guys. Will bring more medals in individual event. Let’s go India let’s go. Thank you all for supporting us.”

Yayyyyyy ???????????????? we created the history?????? #gc2018badminton #mixedteamevent This is just the beginning guys?????? will bring more medals in individual event. Let’s go India let’s go ???????????? Thank you all for supporting us ???????? pic.twitter.com/uSSdFKUhCf — sikkireddy (@sikkireddy) 9 April 2018

Ashwini Ponnappa congratulated her team by posting an image of the shining gold medal as well as the team picture, along with the coaches. “Yaaaay. Well done Team. #gc2018 #mixedteameventgc2018,” she said.

A great win today for team. First ever Gold Medal for team India in Commonweath games.Big congratulations to everyone who’s been part of this wonderful team. Thank you coaches and support staff for your support and guidance. Thank you all the fans for your support. pic.twitter.com/iemHdejD8a — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) 9 April 2018

All credits to this man for getting Indian Badminton to this level and for guiding us each and everyday to become better sportspersons 🙏🙏🙏 #pullelagopichand pic.twitter.com/TM1snDaO4c — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) April 10, 2018

Day after team gold medal win, Satwik and Ashwini started their mixed doubles campaign with win, beating Guernsey’s Stuart Hardy and Chloe Le Tissier 21-9, 21-5.

