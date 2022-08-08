scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Harmanpreet & Co. falter at end to miss women’s cricket gold

The Indian women's cricket team suffered a nine-run defeat against the mighty Australia in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games

Written by Shivani Naik | Birmingham |
August 8, 2022 8:08:46 am
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, center, reacts after their loss in the women's cricket T20 final match against Australia at Edgbaston at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (AP)

The common refrain this summer had been that Indians brought a spot of happy sunshine along to the UK when they came for the Commonwealth Games. Bathed in glorious warmth that Birmingham just can’t seem to get enough of, as crowds thronged stadia in the summer of sport, India’s T20 cricket team wanted to steal a bit of filigreed gold in return. The women looking to have their own big 1983 Lord’s moment at Edgbaston threatened to prick the Aussie bubble, but imploded at the final hurdle losing by 9 runs.

In a run chase of 162 that always looked on, the power outages from the Indians came far too often, as the considerable match poise would trickle out of their fight, and set them back after Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemima Rodrigues looked, at one point, to be steering the ship safely home. The Aussies had only just enough on the board with 161-8, but chasing for the first time in the tournament against a bigger team, India had familiar ghosts haunting them, and pegging them back to yet another runners-up finish, this time at Edgbaston.

Lord’s over 50 overs against England, MCG in 2020 and now the inaugural CWG final – the resistance put up had got progressively more optimistic. But the end result would be the same, with just two of the top order looking in control in the chase. While Harmanpreet stayed, India looked like they had a chance. Once wickets fell around her, the same old desperation, sweaty palms and slipping feet lost their grip over pacing the chase, and faltered.

The promise of a couple of boundaries – if they could back themselves to hold their nerve – could have sorted them out. But India doesn’t have a full-fledged women’s IPL, Australia has their Women’s Big Bash, and the experience of being in these situations in their domestic league finally made the difference.

READ |Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

Earlier though, Harmanpreet offered India its biggest hope after Smriti Mandhana went early.

It was that little Jemimah hop at the other end, completing a boundary-filler of a non-single, that would signal Harmanpreet had smashed the ball to the pink boundary ropes, and at times beyond. Edgbaston filled up to watch the big hits, and the Indian captain didn’t disappoint.

There were two hits that cleared the deep midwicket and long- on fielders, Harmanpreet swept with elan and used the fast outfield to send a hot welter cannonballing under the cover fielder’s eluded outstretched arm.

Harmanpreet & Co lit up the Commonwealth Games final with their audacious challenge of Australian hegemony, but just didn’t have the arsenal or tools of destruction to boss those moments. Just like they started in the opener where they had Australia on the mat before Ashleigh Gardener rescued them, once again, the Aussies were not allowed ascendancy with a bunch of Indians pinging them with a wicket here, a one-handed catch there.

Deepti Sharma lifted one straight behind the bowler, to keep them going, but it was panic in the chase that put paid to all the early efforts.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Australia did the basics right, didn’t try anything fancy, and banked on the Indian proclivity to go down on these situations. The run-outs came in a bunch, and pointed to not merely ill-judged singles but jangled nerves that repeated losing in the finals can trigger.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses
Promise now, pay later ails power sectorPremium
Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Yet, this was a stunning debut for cricket at the CWG. And it needed India in the finals to bring a final alive.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 08:08:46 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing final, raining medals for India

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

4

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Welcome, Vice President
Welcome, Vice President
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver
Commonwealth Games

India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
Explained: ISRO’s SSLV hopes, setback

Explained: ISRO’s SSLV hopes, setback

Premium
Kerala, West Bengal flag need for better Centre-state cooperation

Kerala, West Bengal flag need for better Centre-state cooperation

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Premium
Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, Day 9 | In Pics: India add 12 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 08: Latest News