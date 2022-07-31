scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Hailed as Mirabai 2.0, Bindyarani Devi wins CWG silver: “Gold slipped out of my hand”

Lifting 5kg more than the second best in the Clean & Jerk, the 23-year old won India’s fourth medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Written by Rahul Pandey |
Updated: July 31, 2022 10:16:06 am
Silver medalist India's Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam celebrates after the Women's 55kg weightlifting event at The NEC on day two of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (AP)

Going into her first Commonwealth Games, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam had been hailed by many as ‘Mirabai 2.0’. One can see why. They both share the same sport, same state, same city, similar career trajectories i.e. up, and even started their journeys at the SAI North Eastern Regional Centre in Imphal. And on Saturday, they both won a medal for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Lifting weights literally and metaphorically off her shoulders, the 23-year-old displayed calmness and confidence on her way to wearing silver by lifting a total of 202kg (86kg in snatch, a Games record of 116kg in clean and jerk) in the Women’s 55kg Weightlifting final. Her personal best total and only one less than the gold winner, Adijat Adenike Olarinoye of Nigeria.

Before Bindyarani’s first snatch lift, the final had seen 79kg being lifted only once. The Indian arrived at the venue, lifted 81kg in her first attempt. That was followed by a quick and explosive lift of 84kgs in her second, establishing a Commonwealth Games snatch record, even if it lasted for a few seconds. The 23-year old finished the round with two rulings in her favor for a 86kg lift.

The biggest takeaway for Bindyarani from the final came in the Clean & Jerk round when she lifted 116kg in her final attempt, a good five kg more than the second best. However, her deficit of six kg to Nigeria’s Olarinoye in snatch meant that the Indian finished second in the overall tally. A big moment in her story. Surely not the last and surely not the first.

READ |Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

National coach Vijay Sharma had, in a way, predicted this outcome. Ahead of the Games, he had pointed out Bindyarani’s shortcomings in snatch, especially when she went head-to-head with the Nigerian.

“She is a bright talent and her gold medal at the World Championships shows that. Ahead of CWG, we tried to work on her weakness in snatch,” Sharma had said. “We tried to make up for it as much as we can… but catch up with the Nigerian lifter will be tough.”

India’s Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam in action during the final. (Reuters)

The podium finish at the CWG is in continuation to the massive strides the lifter has taken in the last couple of years.

Seven months ago, in the absence of Mirabai Chanu, she won a gold for India in the 55Kg Clean & Jerk and a silver at the 2021 Commonwealth Senior Championships which were held concurrently with the IWF World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

She finished with a best of 114kg in the Clean & Jerk and a total lift of 198kg, both national records in the Women’s 55kg category but lost out on the gold medal to Olarinoye.

After that event, Bindyarani had spoken about the impact Mirabai, who won the gold medal on Saturday, has had on her. Mirabai, she added, helped her with technique and training and also bought her lifting shoes as she could not afford to buy them.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

It took her only six months to improve on both her records as she recorded a 115kg Clean & Jerk lift and an aggregate of 199kg as she won the 55kg title in the Khelo India National-ranking women’s weightlifting championships in Himachal Pradesh.

It should be noted that the Women’s 55kg is a non-Olympic category. For Bindyarani, this was as big and lucrative an outing as any. She, however, rued the fact that she could not finish on top of the podium.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...Premium
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...

“I’m very happy to get a silver in my first CWG,” she was quoted as saying by ANI. “Today was my life’s best performance… gold slipped out of my hand. When I was at the podium, I wasn’t at the centre, I will do better next time.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

2

MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', removed from records

3

DHFL scam: CBI seizes chopper from builder’s hangar in Pune

4

Bra, unhooked: For that heaven of freedom

5

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
AgustaWestland chopper seized from builder’s hangar in Pune
DHFL scam

AgustaWestland chopper seized from builder’s hangar in Pune

Cong family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch

Cong family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch

3 Jharkhand Cong MLAs held, cash found in car: West Bengal police

3 Jharkhand Cong MLAs held, cash found in car: West Bengal police

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft
Gujarat

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft

Premium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Hailed as Mirabai 2.0, Bindyarani Devi wins silver at CWG

Hailed as Mirabai 2.0, Bindyarani Devi wins silver at CWG

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Margaret Alva: ‘Mamata can’t be frightened... We’ve been talking’
V-P Elections

Margaret Alva: ‘Mamata can’t be frightened... We’ve been talking’

Premium
'New variant of Covid likely by November, may evade vaccine'
Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella

'New variant of Covid likely by November, may evade vaccine'

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 31: Latest News