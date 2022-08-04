CWG 2022: Full list of India’s medal winners at the Birmingham Games so far

August 4, 2022 2:17:38 pm
CWG 2022 Full list of India’s medal winners: The Commonwealth Games 2022 is currently happening in Birmingham, England. Today is the 7th day of live action with four days still to go.
The Indian team have already won 18 medals including 5 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze. On Saturday, Mirabai Chanu had headlined a four-medal count with her gold medal in the women’s 49kg event. Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India’s third gold in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 300kg across Snatch and Clean & Jerk to top the men’s 67kg category. Lalrinnunga also broke the Games record in his category with a 140kg lift in Snatch. Indian Lawn Bowls women’s team and Indian men’s team in Table Tennis also grabbed the gold.
Saurav Ghosal created history as he won India’s first-ever singles medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games. Ghosal triumphed over former world number one James Willstrop of England 11-6 11-1 11-4. Later in the evening, Tejaswin Shankar won a bronze medal in the men’s high jump while Gurdeep Singh rounded off India’s weightlifting campaign with a bronze medal in the +109kg event.
Full list of India’s medal winners at CWG2022
Subscriber Only Stories
|No
|Athlete/Team
|Medal
|Event
|Sport
|1
|Sanket Sargar
|Silver
|Men’s 55kg
|Weightlifting
|2
|Gururaja Poojary
|Bronze
|Men’s 61kg
|Weightlifting
|3
|Mirabai Chanu
|Gold
|Women’s 49kg
|Weightlifting
|4
|Bindyarani Devi
|Silver
|Women’s 55kg
|Weightlifting
|5
|Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|Gold
|Men’s 67kg
|Weightlifting
|6
|Achinta Sheuli
|Gold
|Men’s 73kg
|Weightlifting
|7
|Sushila Devi Likmabam
|Silver
|Women’s 48kg
|Judo
|8
|Vijay Kumar Yadav
|Bronze
|Men’s 60kg
|Judo
|9
|Harjinder Kaur
|Bronze
|Women’s 71kg
|Weightlifting
|10
|Indian women’s team
|Gold
|Women’s fours
|Lawn bowls
|11
|Vikas Thakur
|Silver
|Men’s 96kg
|Weightlifting
|12
|Indian men’s team
|Gold
|Men’s team
|Table Tennis
|13
|Indian mixed team
|Silver
|Mixed team
|Badminton
|14
|Lovepreet Singh
|Bronze
|Men’s 109kg
|Weightlifting
|15
|Saurav Ghosal
|Bronze
|Men’s singles
|Squash
|16
|Tulika Maan
|Silver
|Women’s +78kg
|Judo
|17
|Gurdeep Singh
|Bronze
|Men’s +109kg
|Weightlifting
|18
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Bronze
|Men’s high jump
|Athletics
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
SC asks EC not to decide on Team Shinde plea for now
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-PacificPremium
Latest News
Court extends Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s ED custody until Monday
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Here’s why it is essential for the mother and the baby
Step inside Kajol’s decked-up vanity van as she begins her birthday celebrations
Bihar BPSC 66th CCE final results out, Sudhir Kumar is the topper
Man surprised by 9 elder siblings on his 60th birthday. Watch wholesome video
After Aditi Shankar, director Mysskin roped in for Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran
Swara Bhasker-starrer Jahaan Chaar Yaar to hit screens in September
Triathlon lets transgender women compete under tighter rules
Netizens worry about HBO Max as Batgirl is shelved
Suriya on Rolex vs Dilli movie: ‘Wait and watch’
Switzerland, a leader in gold refining, bans Russian gold imports
‘Kadak maal tha’: Assam Police warns drug mafia with a reference from Phir Hera Pheri