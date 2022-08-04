scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

CWG 2022: Full list of India’s medal winners at the Birmingham Games so far

On Saturday, Mirabai Chanu had headlined a four-medal count with her gold medal in the women’s 49kg event.

By: Sports Desk |
August 4, 2022 2:17:38 pm
India's Mirabai Chanu with the gold medal after winning women's 49kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

CWG 2022 Full list of India’s medal winners: The Commonwealth Games 2022 is currently happening in Birmingham, England. Today is the 7th day of live action with four days still to go.

The Indian team have already won 18 medals including 5 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze. On Saturday, Mirabai Chanu had headlined a four-medal count with her gold medal in the women’s 49kg event. Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India’s third gold in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 300kg across Snatch and Clean & Jerk to top the men’s 67kg category. Lalrinnunga also broke the Games record in his category with a 140kg lift in Snatch. Indian Lawn Bowls women’s team and Indian men’s team in Table Tennis also grabbed the gold.

Saurav Ghosal created history as he won India’s first-ever singles medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games. Ghosal triumphed over former world number one James Willstrop of England 11-6 11-1 11-4. Later in the evening, Tejaswin Shankar won a bronze medal in the men’s high jump while Gurdeep Singh rounded off India’s weightlifting campaign with a bronze medal in the +109kg event.

Full list of India’s medal winners at CWG2022

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
No Athlete/Team Medal Event Sport
1 Sanket Sargar Silver Men’s 55kg Weightlifting
2 Gururaja Poojary Bronze Men’s 61kg Weightlifting
3 Mirabai Chanu Gold Women’s 49kg Weightlifting
4 Bindyarani Devi Silver Women’s 55kg Weightlifting
5 Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Men’s 67kg Weightlifting
6 Achinta Sheuli Gold Men’s 73kg Weightlifting
7 Sushila Devi Likmabam Silver Women’s 48kg Judo
8 Vijay Kumar Yadav Bronze Men’s 60kg Judo
9 Harjinder Kaur Bronze Women’s 71kg Weightlifting
10 Indian women’s team Gold Women’s fours Lawn bowls
11 Vikas Thakur Silver Men’s 96kg Weightlifting
12 Indian men’s team Gold Men’s team Table Tennis
13 Indian mixed team Silver Mixed team Badminton
14 Lovepreet Singh Bronze Men’s 109kg Weightlifting
15 Saurav Ghosal Bronze Men’s singles Squash
16 Tulika Maan Silver Women’s +78kg Judo
17 Gurdeep Singh Bronze Men’s +109kg Weightlifting
18 Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Men’s high jump Athletics

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 02:17:38 pm

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'

2

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

3

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

4

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

5

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

SC asks EC not to decide on Team Shinde plea for now
Who is the real Sena?

SC asks EC not to decide on Team Shinde plea for now

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, CWG, India's medal tally, India at CWG 2022, Tejaswin Shankar, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Tulika Maan, Saurav Ghosal
CWG 2022, Day 6 | In Pics: India add 5 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 04: Latest News