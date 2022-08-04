CWG 2022: Full list of India’s medal winners at the Birmingham Games so far

CWG 2022 Full list of India’s medal winners: The Commonwealth Games 2022 is currently happening in Birmingham, England. Today is the 7th day of live action with four days still to go.

The Indian team have already won 18 medals including 5 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze. On Saturday, Mirabai Chanu had headlined a four-medal count with her gold medal in the women’s 49kg event. Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India’s third gold in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 300kg across Snatch and Clean & Jerk to top the men’s 67kg category. Lalrinnunga also broke the Games record in his category with a 140kg lift in Snatch. Indian Lawn Bowls women’s team and Indian men’s team in Table Tennis also grabbed the gold.

Saurav Ghosal created history as he won India’s first-ever singles medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games. Ghosal triumphed over former world number one James Willstrop of England 11-6 11-1 11-4. Later in the evening, Tejaswin Shankar won a bronze medal in the men’s high jump while Gurdeep Singh rounded off India’s weightlifting campaign with a bronze medal in the +109kg event.

Full list of India’s medal winners at CWG2022