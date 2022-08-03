Facing backlash for ‘disrespectful’ comments at CWG, English swimmer Adam Peaty apologised

The English swimming legend Adam Peaty has been slammed in the social media and by former swimmers for his remark that seemed to suggest that the Commonwealth Games doesn’t matter after he lost 100m breaststroke.

Even the Australian legend Ian Thorpe was shocked that Peaty, who returned to the sport after a foot injury, lost that race but soon the attention turned to Peaty’s post-match interview with BBC that didn’t go down well.

With the eventual winner James Wilby standing next to him on Sunday, Peaty first complained about being held too long on the starting blocks, before saying, “job done, back to bed .. it doesn’t feel amazing, but it doesn’t feel bad either.” When the host Sharron Davies suggested he was being a “bit blasé” and “You really want it. It’s the one you missed out on”, Peaty chose to differ.

Thankful for all the supportful messages I’m getting at the moment. It has been an incredibly hard time the past few months but mostly the last few days. Sometimes in the heat of the moment my emotions better me and I can’t speak with a clear mind. pic.twitter.com/ajccyLuZ06 — Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) August 1, 2022

“It’ll probably be my last attempt tomorrow, but I’m not bothered about it,” Peaty said. “The Commonwealths to me, in the grand scheme of things… It’s about two years time (the Olympics). That’s no disrespect. I’m still four weeks into my program, I can’t put that expectation on myself.”

Former English swimmer, the 52- year old Mark Foster, sitting at the BBC studio, interpreted Peaty’s comments for the audience. ““I think he’s trying to say it doesn’t matter, but it does matter. It’s the Commonwealth Games, it’s a multi-sport event and I think when he was growing up, the Commonwealth Games would have been a big deal. But the fact that he’s won lots of Worlds and Olympic Games, maybe he’s trying to play it down to himself that it doesn’t matter.” Foster believed Peaty’s comments were ‘disrespectful’ as the winner Wilby was next to him.

Adam Peaty of England prepares for the start to win the Men’s 50m Breaststroke Final of the swimming competition at the Commonwealth Games, at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Adam Peaty of England prepares for the start to win the Men’s 50m Breaststroke Final of the swimming competition at the Commonwealth Games, at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Anger was vented out at social media by fans by what they perceived as “arrogance”. “Adam Peaty is disrespectful to every other athlete at the Commonwealth Games, acting like he doesn’t care while all the other athletes are trying they best to win medals,” said one. Another posted: “Adam Peaty just did one of the worst interviews I’ve seen by a sportsperson. Dissing the #CommonwealthGames and his fellow athletes. What a a*****e”. Another posted: “Adam Peaty, I think you need to take a deep breath, have a word with yourself and take a look at the para swimmers. Used to really respect you and what you were trying to achieve but feel let down by tonight’s comments.”

Peaty’s Apology

“I want to be accountable for my interview. It came across very wrong and I apologise. A lot of people won’t understand it. Sport is like this. I had to get myself up for it in my mind, with the crowd, and that is the result,” Peaty told BBC.

“I am a much happier man. If anybody knows me, I fight. It means so much for me – what I’ve been through the past few months, the past five years. To get my spark back, that’s what it is about. You get knocked down seven times, you get up eight. That’s the only one I haven’t won in my career. Very happy. It isn’t about stats – it’s about racing.”