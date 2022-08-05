scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Pak PM reacts to demand for naming flyover after Nooh, ‘Or a dam’

This was Pakistan's only second gold at CWG in weightlifting. Shuja-Uddin Malik (85kg) was the country's only lifter to have won the gold (Melbourne 2006).

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 5, 2022 7:40:02 pm
Nooh lifted a record-breaking 405 kg overall in the 109 kg-plus category of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Twitter)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in a jolly mood after the performance of weightlifter Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt won the country’s first gold medal in this edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Quote-tweeting a social media post of Nooh’s victory, Sharif wrote, “Well done, Butt saab” which a Twitter user quote-tweeted, saying, “Prime Minister sahb Well done say BAAT nahe chalni, Butt Sahab Kay name ka flyover hona chahiye (Mr Prime Minister, just well done won’t be enough, there should be a flyover named after Mr Butt).”

Replying to this, the Pakistan PM, said “Dam,” which might imply that, a dam, instead of a flyover, might be in the offing to celebrate Nooh’s tremendous feat.

Nooh lifted a record-breaking 405 kg overall in the 109 kg-plus category of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

This was Pakistan’s only second gold at CWG in weightlifting. Shuja-Uddin Malik (85kg) was the country’s only lifter to have won the gold (Melbourne 2006). Judoka Shah Hussain Shah is the only other Pakistani on the CWG podium after winning a bronze.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...

His father-cum-coach Ghulam Dastgir was a former national champion and SAF Games medallist. He has built a gymnasium for his son at their Gujranwala home, where he trains for hours.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 07:35:39 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

3

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Women's Hockey: India to take on Australia in semis
CWG Day 8 LIVE

Women's Hockey: India to take on Australia in semis

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

China suspends climate, military talks with US
After Pelosi's Taiwan visit

China suspends climate, military talks with US

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
CWG 2022

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs

Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?
ICYMI

Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, Day 7 | In Pics: India have 20 medals in its kitty so far
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 05: Latest News