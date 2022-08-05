Pak PM reacts to demand for naming flyover after Nooh, ‘Or a dam’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in a jolly mood after the performance of weightlifter Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt won the country’s first gold medal in this edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Quote-tweeting a social media post of Nooh’s victory, Sharif wrote, “Well done, Butt saab” which a Twitter user quote-tweeted, saying, “Prime Minister sahb Well done say BAAT nahe chalni, Butt Sahab Kay name ka flyover hona chahiye (Mr Prime Minister, just well done won’t be enough, there should be a flyover named after Mr Butt).”

Replying to this, the Pakistan PM, said “Dam,” which might imply that, a dam, instead of a flyover, might be in the offing to celebrate Nooh’s tremendous feat.

Or a dam? — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 4, 2022

Nooh lifted a record-breaking 405 kg overall in the 109 kg-plus category of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

This was Pakistan’s only second gold at CWG in weightlifting. Shuja-Uddin Malik (85kg) was the country’s only lifter to have won the gold (Melbourne 2006). Judoka Shah Hussain Shah is the only other Pakistani on the CWG podium after winning a bronze.

His father-cum-coach Ghulam Dastgir was a former national champion and SAF Games medallist. He has built a gymnasium for his son at their Gujranwala home, where he trains for hours.