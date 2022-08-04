CWG2022: Shetty-Tennison pair out of mixed doubles TT

The Indian pair of Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison were knocked out of the mixed doubles table tennis event at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

The duo went down to the Malaysian pair of Wong Qi Shen and Tee Ai Xin – 6-11 10-12 13-11 11-8 and 8-11 in the round of 64 match.Sanil and Reeth were caught off guard as they lost the first two games but bounced back to clinch the next two and took the match to the decider.

However, the Indians went down 8-11 in the decider and bowed out of the competition.Later in the day, star paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra will take on the Crea Mick and Sinon Laura of Seychelles in their round of 32 match.

Also in action will be Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula as they square up against Northern Ireland’s Own Cathcart and Sophie Early in their round of 32 match.