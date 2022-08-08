CWG 2022: Satwik-Chirag pair wins men’s doubles gold in badminton

India’s star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the country’s third gold from the badminton court with straight-game victory over England’s Ben Lane and Sean Mendy at the Commonwealth Games.

Gold Number 21 is here

RANKIREDDY & SHETTY DID IT.

Another gold for India in badminton .

The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13.

India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign with three gold, one silver and two bronze.The Satwik-Chirag pair followed double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and All England runners-up Lakshya Sen, who also won yellow metals on the day.

The silver came in team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men’s singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women’s doubles.