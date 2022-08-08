Updated: August 8, 2022 6:41:30 pm
India’s star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the country’s third gold from the badminton court with straight-game victory over England’s Ben Lane and Sean Mendy at the Commonwealth Games.
Gold Number 21 is here
RANKIREDDY & SHETTY DID IT.
Another gold for India in badminton .
Jai Hind#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/7UTZJHA9Fl
— Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) August 8, 2022
The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13.
India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign with three gold, one silver and two bronze.The Satwik-Chirag pair followed double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and All England runners-up Lakshya Sen, who also won yellow metals on the day.
Subscriber Only Stories
The silver came in team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men’s singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women’s doubles.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
CWG 2022: Satwik-Chirag pair wins men’s doubles gold in badminton
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
One VC each from SC-ST community in central universities: Education ministry
9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone theft?
‘Storm is gathering’: Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong warns of risk of US-China miscalculation
Anushka Sharma flaunts her toned body in a new gym selfie: ‘Mehnat karri aur…’
Watch: Cop leaps into bus rolling down busy road in China, averts tragedy
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022: Girls outperform boys; Khordha district emerges as best perfoming region
CWG2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win maiden CWG singles titles as India sweep singles
Ayodhya list of ‘illegal colonisers’: From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-legislator
Death penalty for rape: Both Ashok Gehlot and his critics miss the point