Monday, August 08, 2022

CWG 2022: Satwik-Chirag pair wins men’s doubles gold in badminton

The silver came in team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women's doubles.

Updated: August 8, 2022 6:41:30 pm
India's Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy celebrate victory against England's Sean Vendy and Ben Lane in the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match at The NEC. (AP)

India’s star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the country’s third gold from the badminton court with straight-game victory over England’s Ben Lane and Sean Mendy at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13.

India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign with three gold, one silver and two bronze.The Satwik-Chirag pair followed double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and All England runners-up Lakshya Sen, who also won yellow metals on the day.

The silver came in team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men’s singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women’s doubles.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 06:40:33 pm

