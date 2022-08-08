scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

CWG2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win maiden CWG singles titles as India sweep singles

Sindhu took three straight points after the interval to stretch her lead to 14-8. Michelle then netted a regulation forehand drop, leaving her smiling in frustration.

By: PTI |
Updated: August 8, 2022 6:37:36 pm
PV Sindhu and young gun Lakshya Sen bagged the gold medals. (Screengrab)

Superstar P V Sindhu and young gun Lakshya Sen lived up expectations by grabbing gold medals as India swept the singles badminton competition at the Commonwealth Games for the first time, on Monday.

India’s sporting icon Sindhu added a CWG gold to her already bulging collection with a convincing straight game win over Canada’s Michelle Li.The world number seven from India outplayed her 13th ranked opponent 21-15 , 21-13 in front of a packed crowd at the NEC arena. Later in the day, 10th-ranked Sen came from behind to end Ng Tze Yong’s giant-killing run in the competition. The 20-year-old defeated the world number 42 from Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

Sen trailed for the majority of the first game but stayed close to the Malaysian who had accounted for world champion Yew Kean Loh and Kidambi Srikanth in his previous two matches. Sen made it 19-18 from 16-19 before Yong produced back-to-back forehand winners to gain a game point. Sen misjudged a baseline call after a gruelling rally to hand the advantage to Yong.

The second game was one-way traffic after Sen led 11-9 at the interval. The Indian took 12 points in a row post the break to level the final. Yong made a slew of unforced errors and it seemed he wanted to preserve energy for the third game.

Sen was at his attacking best in the decider and led until the end. Yong tried his best to mount a comeback but Sen was unstoppable. He converted his first match point following a long rally, leading to a frenzied celebration that saw him throw his racket into the stands. “It was tense in the start, I had to work really hard. Yong also played a great tournament. Congratulations to him as well,” said Sen after a hard-fought contest.

Earlier, the 30-year-old Michelle had to produce something special for her first win against Sindhu in eight years but the Indian did not give her a window. Sindhu was clinical in her short game and pounced on the slightest of attacking opportunities. Michelle had beaten the 2019 World Champion way back in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.

In the first game, Michelle was trying to get points by playing close to the net while Sindhu sas the more attacking one.A smash on Li’s left made it 7-5 before the Canadian came with a drop shot on Sindhu’s right to make it 7-6.

Sindhu took three straight points after the interval to stretch her lead to 14-8. Michelle then netted a regulation forehand drop, leaving her smiling in frustration. Michelle did come up with two consecutive backhand winners for 14-17 but Sindhu bagged the first game with a swat shot on the Candian’s body.

The Hyderabadi took a 4-2 lead in the second with a brilliant retrieve off her body and was cruising 11-6 at the interval.The crowd sensed a comeback from Michelle who won the longest rally of the match with a forehand winner. Sindhu however shut the door on her and completed a fine win with a cross-court winner.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...Premium
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...

“I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I am super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today,” said Sindhu after the final.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 06:17:53 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

3

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

4

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

5

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: PV Sindhu wins Women’s Singles gold, Lakshya Sen 1-1 in Men’s final

Featured Stories

Death penalty for rape: Both Ashok Gehlot and his critics miss the point
Death penalty for rape: Both Ashok Gehlot and his critics miss the point
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
BJP waits it out, but is nervous 'Nitish Kumar threat serious' this time
BJP waits it out, but is nervous 'Nitish Kumar threat serious' this time
Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion tomorrow, House session to begin Wednesday

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion tomorrow, House session to begin Wednesday

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, Day 9 | In Pics: India add 12 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 08: Latest News