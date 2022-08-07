CWG wrestling: After anxious moments off the mat to ‘make weight’, Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on it to win gold

August 7, 2022 1:02:12 am
“I am my favourite. I am,” Ravi Dahiya would say in an Insta video recorded by United World Wrestling, on the morning of his Commonwealth Games final where he brought India’s 4th of 6 wrestling gold at Coventry.
It was unintentional swag, it was authentic though. “Arre, I couldn’t think of anyone. They asked, so I answered,” he would say later, even as American Jordan Burroughs topped the tally. Not for India’s silver medallist from Tokyo, and the most watchable grappler since Sushil Kumar.
On the mat, he picked eight points from the snaking phitle, and then finished a technical superiority reaching 10 points a few seconds later, all achieved without much fuss.
It was in the morning though – when not under the spotlight, where he sauntered in and swagged out, and stood with his hand on hips, waiting for the world to settle into an applauding chorus – that Ravi had faced his toughest test: making weight.
Indian National anthem number 10 in CWG 2022 ..
Keep it coming guys …
Thank you Ravi Kumar Dahiya I am sure you will change the color of your Olympic medal 🏅in Paris 2024 to yellow..
Goosebumps always 😍#Wrestling #RaviDahiya pic.twitter.com/5F2xAnbZgk
— Soug (@sbg1936) August 6, 2022
He had clearly not been eating much the last few days. To top that, he spent three hours in the morning spilling sweat and getting cranky to come within 100 gm of his required weight. “That is the worst part of these smaller categories. But you have to do it for the country. What to do?” he would say.
Ravi is known to spend three hours at Chhatrasal, prepping for each six-minute fight, where sparring opponents who don’t accord him undue respect, are let loose on him one after the other, as a progressively tiring fighter takes on the fresh challengers. He runs at 4 am, and allows Holi, Diwali and other festivals to drift past year after year. “I’m still in wrestling. I don’t like thinking of anything else,” he says, seeing no need to unwind.
The cardio strength and stamina he’s known for are entirely built on the mat. “No gym. If I have to fight on the mat, I should build strength on the mat,” he says.
Subscriber Only Stories
His relatively tall stature at 57 kg – teeming with smaller wrestlers – means his hand reach when he swoops them for leg holds is a tremendous sight to watch. When Ravi’s hands flap out, the opponent is about to be baited and turn to a kill. It opens him up for the hulking, bending opponent going for his leg though. “Yes, I’m not known for my defense, really. I’m an attacking wrestler, I don’t believe in defense much.”
He’s grateful for the love and blessings of people. But such is the self-assurance of this man, he’ll win even otherwise.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Two killed in road mishap on Pune-Solapur Rd
Your favourite comic book heroes now at a store near you!
Man attacked over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, five held
IAS officer gets 5-yr jail term for sexual assault on 4 girls
965 new Covid cases in state
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Maharashtra to release 214 convicts in three phases
IIT-B: Hostellers flag hygiene, maintenance issues
Kejriwal: Will end ‘raid raaj’, set up advisory body for traders
IIT-Bombay students begin relay hunger strike over fee hike
Blaze at Sewri scrapyard, fireman injured
No impact on working of govt due to delay in Cabinet expansion: Shinde
Lab grown diamond & jewellery exhibition begins