scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

CWG wrestling: After anxious moments off the mat to ‘make weight’, Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on it to win gold

On the mat, he picked eight points from the snaking phitle, and then finished a technical superiority reaching 10 points a few seconds later, all achieved without much fuss.

Written by Shivani Naik | Birmingham |
August 7, 2022 1:02:12 am
India's Ravi Kumar Dahiya celebrates with the gold medal after winning the Men's Freestyle 57 kg. (Reuters)

“I am my favourite. I am,” Ravi Dahiya would say in an Insta video recorded by United World Wrestling, on the morning of his Commonwealth Games final where he brought India’s 4th of 6 wrestling gold at Coventry.

It was unintentional swag, it was authentic though. “Arre, I couldn’t think of anyone. They asked, so I answered,” he would say later, even as American Jordan Burroughs topped the tally. Not for India’s silver medallist from Tokyo, and the most watchable grappler since Sushil Kumar.

On the mat, he picked eight points from the snaking phitle, and then finished a technical superiority reaching 10 points a few seconds later, all achieved without much fuss.

It was in the morning though – when not under the spotlight, where he sauntered in and swagged out, and stood with his hand on hips, waiting for the world to settle into an applauding chorus – that Ravi had faced his toughest test: making weight.

He had clearly not been eating much the last few days. To top that, he spent three hours in the morning spilling sweat and getting cranky to come within 100 gm of his required weight. “That is the worst part of these smaller categories. But you have to do it for the country. What to do?” he would say.

Ravi is known to spend three hours at Chhatrasal, prepping for each six-minute fight, where sparring opponents who don’t accord him undue respect, are let loose on him one after the other, as a progressively tiring fighter takes on the fresh challengers. He runs at 4 am, and allows Holi, Diwali and other festivals to drift past year after year. “I’m still in wrestling. I don’t like thinking of anything else,” he says, seeing no need to unwind.

The cardio strength and stamina he’s known for are entirely built on the mat. “No gym. If I have to fight on the mat, I should build strength on the mat,” he says.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...

His relatively tall stature at 57 kg – teeming with smaller wrestlers – means his hand reach when he swoops them for leg holds is a tremendous sight to watch. When Ravi’s hands flap out, the opponent is about to be baited and turn to a kill. It opens him up for the hulking, bending opponent going for his leg though. “Yes, I’m not known for my defense, really. I’m an attacking wrestler, I don’t believe in defense much.”
He’s grateful for the love and blessings of people. But such is the self-assurance of this man, he’ll win even otherwise.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 01:02:12 am

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

3

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: PM Modi meets Jagdeep Dhankhar, congratulates him on being elected next V-P

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, Day 8 | In Pics: India add 6 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 06: Latest News