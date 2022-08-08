CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal wins gold in men’s singles TT

August 8, 2022 6:44:10 pm
Sharath Kamal extended his domination at the Commonwealth Games here by winning the gold medal in men’s singles event, thrashing England’s Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the final.
Sharath Kamal you beauty 😍
40 yrs young Sharath wins GOLD medal after beating WR 20 Liam Pitchford 4-1 in Final.
👉 Its 2nd CWG Singles Gold medal for Sharath.
👉 Its Gold medal No. 22 for India #CommonwealthGames2022 #CWG22 #TableTennis #SharathKamal pic.twitter.com/mJnYDT9leQ
— Sam Barola (@BarolaSam) August 8, 2022
After going down in the first game, Sharath outsmarted the 29-year-old nimble-footed Briton 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8 to finish on top of the podium after a gap of 16 years.The 40-year-old Sharath had earlier won gold in men’s singles at the Melbourne Games in 2006 and also bagged a bronze at the 2010 showpiece in New Delhi.
The Tamil Nadu-born superstar paddler has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men’s team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men’s doubles event.
With Monday’s sensational gold, Sharath has taken his overall medal tally to 13 at the CWG, since making his Games debut in 2006
