Saturday, July 30, 2022

CWG organisers flag India weightlifting team manager’s ‘rude’ behaviour, IOA issues warning

Responding to the email, IOA acting president Anil Khanna instructed Sharma to keep a low profile from now and remain within the rules.

By: PTI |
July 30, 2022 7:56:52 pm
Gina Dawson, CGA Relations Manager with the Birmingham Games, wrote to the Indian delegation over Sharma's behaviour.

In an embarrassing development for the Indian contingent here in the Commonwealth Games, weightlifting team manager Pardeep Sharma was on Saturday singled out for alleged “rude” behaviour by the organisers.

“We have been advised that one of your team officials, Pardeep Sharma, was quite rude to one of our T2 drivers earlier on today as he had requested to be dropped at a non T2 destination,” Dawson wrote in the letter which is in possession of PTI.

“Just to note that team officials do not have T2 privileges and will only be able to use your own CGA vehicles, or bus transport to other villages of venues, or public transport with their accreditation.
“There is also a confirmed destination list and our drivers are not taxi services able to drop off anywhere. We kindly ask your teams to be respectful and courteous at all times to our workforce at all times.” Khanna on his part was quick to issue a reprimand to the weightlifting team manager.

“We all are ambassadors of our great nation here. I expect you to keep a low profile and look for privileges within the rules. We have to remain polite with everyone we meet,” said Khanna.

