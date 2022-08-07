scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

CWG hockey: After a gap of 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium, beat New Zealand to win bronze

After winning the silver medal at the 2006 Melbourne CWG, India’s 2-1 win in the shootouts (1-1 after regulation time) made sure they did not return home empty-handed this time.

By: Express News Service |
August 7, 2022 3:33:01 pm
India players celebrate winning bronze after a shoot-out in the bronze medal play-off match against New Zealand. (Reuters)

After a gap of 16 years, India’s women’s hockey team returned to the Commonwealth Games podium, defeating New Zealand via a thrilling tie-breaker in the bronze-medal playoff in Birmingham on Sunday.

As she usually is, India captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia was the star for India in the shoot-out, saving two, forcing a New Zealand attacker to miss the target once and ensuring another attacker did not complete her attempt in the allotted eight seconds.

After winning the silver medal at the 2006 Melbourne CWG, India’s 2-1 win in the shootouts (1-1 after regulation time) made sure they did not return home empty-handed this time.

The tie-breaker followed after New Zealand equalised with just 18.5 seconds remaining in the match to level the score 1-1. However, unlike the semifinal where India lost to Australia in the shoot-outs, the team showed immense mental strength to fight back and post a win even after Sangita Kumari missed her initial attempt.

Earlier in the match, Salima Tete had put India ahead in the 29th minute. Her sneaky run at the far post and an opportunistic backhanded tap-in gave India the lead, which they fought hard to protect for the rest of the match.

The move that led to Tete’s goal was initiated from the right. However, Navneet Kaur’s initial shot was blocked by the New Zealand goalkeeper, the ball then fell to Sharmila Devi who was unmarked in front of an open goal, but she failed to connect but Tete made the run behind her to score from the melee.

It was Tete’s third goal of the tournament but by far the most important, given that hardly anything separated the two teams until then. New Zealand piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser and had a goal disallowed in the third quarter. India, however, never went defensive although they defended brilliantly.

Even with less than five minutes remaining in the final quarter, India refused to defend deep and continued to press high to keep New Zealand from accumulating numbers in their half. They played with pace and precision, never allowing their opponent a moment to breathe.

The only time they looked to alter the strategy was in the final two minutes when Lalremsiami was shown a yellow card for an infringement. Down to 10 players, New Zealand sensed an opportunity and earned a penalty corner with just 28.5 seconds left in the match. From the resulting drag-flick, New Zealand earned a penalty stroke after the ball hit Navneet’s foot in front of the goal.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Olivia Merry converted from the spot, forcing a shootout. For India, Sonika and Navneet found the target in the tie-breaker while Sangita and Neha Goyal missed their chances. New Zealand, though, missed all but one chance they took.

The players, most of them in tears, ran towards the ‘D’ and huddled over Savita after she made the final save. The bronze will come as a huge shot in the arm for the team, which was on an upswing following a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics a year ago but seemed to stagnate in the last few months, with a few underwhelming performances, especially at the World Cup.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

The medal, however, will come as a reprieve, especially for some of the senior players and coach Janneke Schopmann.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 03:33:01 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

5

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, the hope it holds out f...
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, the hope it holds out f...
Chhattisgarhi pride & ‘localising’ deities: How Bhupesh Baghel has he...
Chhattisgarhi pride & ‘localising’ deities: How Bhupesh Baghel has he...
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days
Manipur

After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more
The Sunday Profile

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more

Premium
BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
World U20 Championship

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, Day 9 | In Pics: India add 12 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 07: Latest News