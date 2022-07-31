scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Watch: CWG gets taste of Indo-Pak rivalry as India bowler make merry

Three balls later Pakistan were one down with no runs on the board as pacer Meghna Singh induced an outside edge off opener Iram Javed's bat with a ball that shaped away.

By: PTI |
July 31, 2022 7:22:52 pm
Glimpses from the India Pakistan match. (Twitter & Shivani Naik)

The India-Pakistan fixture of the Commonwealth Games lived up to the hype off the field with fans turning up in big numbers at Edgbaston but on it, it seemed headed towards a lopsided contest.

The rain threatened to play spoilsport in the most anticipated clash of the Commonwealth Games and intermittent showers meant the match start was delayed by 45 minutes with the game reduced to 18 overs a side.

Pakistan ended up with an underwhelming 99 all out.

Compared to the women’s cricket opener between India and Australia, fans flocked to the 25,000 capacity stadium though it did not seem like an absolute sell out.

The city is home to a large Indian and Pakistan diaspora but the former had a bigger presence in the stands with the Indian flags visible from all parts of the ground.Dance numbers from Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh added to the atmosphere and it felt the game was taking place in Mohali and not in Birmingham.

Normally, one would have to pay a fortune for an Indo-Pak cricket game but the Sunday morning fixture provided a much cheaper alternative.
“I paid 20 pounds for the ticket. For a men’s game, I might not even get it for 200 pounds. It feels lucky to be here,” said Rajeev Chauhan, who is a resident of Coventry.

India bowlers shine in powerplay again.The Indian fans certainly got their money’s worth in the first half of the game.

Renuka Singh, who bowled a dream spell in a losing cause against Australia, started with a rare maiden in the T20 format.

Three balls later Pakistan were one down with no runs on the board as pacer Meghna Singh induced an outside edge off opener Iram Javed’s bat with a ball that shaped away.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur went for the extra all-rounder in the playing eleven, bringing in Sneh Rana at the expense of spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Batter S Meghana, who joined the team late here due to COVID, was included in place of Harleen Deol.

Rana made instant impact by removing a well-set Muneeba Ali (32) and Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof (17).

Muneeba played some bold strokes in her 30-ball effort including a six with a slog sweep off Meghna. Maroof perished while trying to sweep while Muneeba got beaten by the flight and offered a catch back to Rana.

Renuka made it 64 for four in the 12th over by getting rid of Ayesha Nadeem.

Even India opener Shafali Verma rolled her arm over and got a wicket of a sharp return catch.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things

Pakistan tried but were not able to break free from the shackles and ended up with a below par total.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

2

Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?

3

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

4

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

5

Congress suspends three Jharkhand MLAs detained with 'large amount of cash' in Bengal

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested in Bengal: A legatee, a first-time legislato...
Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested in Bengal: A legatee, a first-time legislato...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Express Explained

Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 31: Latest News