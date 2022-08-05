CWG Day 8 schedule: India Women face Australia in Hockey SF, Hima Das in Women’s 200m SF, Sindhu and Srikanth in Badminton Singles R16

The Indian contingent will be in action on day 8 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Friday, August 5, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

Lawn Bowls

Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England – 1 PM

Hockey (Women’s semifinal, 12:45 AM, August 6)

The India women’s hockey team will have a job on their hands as they go against Australia in the semifinals. The last time the two teams played at a multi-sports tournament, India scripted a 1-0 win which has been regarded as the best result in their history and was certainly seen as one of the biggest upsets in Australia’s history in the sport. India sealed a spot in the final four edging 2-3 past Canada in their final Pool A match.

Athletics

Women’s 200m semifinal (12:45 AM, August 6)

Having qualified for the semis clocking 23.42 seconds in her heat event, Hima Das will be in action in the Women’s 200m semifinal sprint. The Dhing Express, who featured in Round 1 Heat 2 on Thursday, is among those primed to win a medal for India in Athletics.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji – 3.06 PM Women’s Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly – 4.10 PM

Badminton Round of 16 (Men’s and Women’s Singles, 3:30 PM onwards)

India’s PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will feature in the Women’s and Men’s Singles Round of 16 match. While Sindhu will face Husina Kobugabe of Uganda, Srikanth will be facing Dumindu Abeywickrama of Sri Lanka. Both of India’s premier shuttlers are expected to progress to the next round.

Squash

Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh – 5.15 PM; Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal – 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra – 2 PM; Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja – 2 PM; Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula – 3.15 PM; Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison – 3.15 PM

Wrestling (3:00 PM onwards)

Men’s 125kg: Mohit Grewal

Men’s 65kg: Bajrang Punia

Women’s 57kg: Anshu Malik

Men’s 86kg: Deepak Punia

Women’s 68kg: Divya Kakran

Women’s 62kg: Sakshi Malik