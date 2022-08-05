scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

CWG Day 8 schedule: India Women face Australia in Hockey SF, Hima Das in Women’s 200m SF, Sindhu and Srikanth in Badminton Singles R16

The last time India Women played Australia at a multi-sports tournament, India scripted a 1-0 win which has been regarded as the best result in their history.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 5, 2022 9:11:55 am
The Indian women, clubbed in Pool A, finished second with their 2-3 win against Canada in their last match. (Photo: TheHockeyIndia/Twitter)

The Indian contingent will be in action on day 8 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Friday, August 5, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

Lawn Bowls

Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England – 1 PM

Hockey (Women’s semifinal, 12:45 AM, August 6)

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

The India women’s hockey team will have a job on their hands as they go against Australia in the semifinals. The last time the two teams played at a multi-sports tournament, India scripted a 1-0 win which has been regarded as the best result in their history and was certainly seen as one of the biggest upsets in Australia’s  history in the sport. India sealed a spot in the final four edging 2-3 past Canada in their final Pool A match.

Athletics

Women’s 200m semifinal (12:45 AM, August 6)

Having qualified for the semis clocking 23.42 seconds in her heat event, Hima Das will be in action in the Women’s 200m semifinal sprint. The Dhing Express, who featured in Round 1 Heat 2 on Thursday, is among those primed to win a medal for India in Athletics.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji – 3.06 PM Women’s Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly – 4.10 PM

Badminton Round of 16 (Men’s and Women’s Singles, 3:30 PM onwards)

India’s PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will feature in the Women’s and Men’s Singles Round of 16 match. While Sindhu will face Husina Kobugabe of Uganda, Srikanth will be facing Dumindu Abeywickrama of Sri Lanka. Both of India’s premier shuttlers are expected to progress to the next round.

Squash

Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh – 5.15 PM; Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal – 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra – 2 PM; Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja – 2 PM; Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula – 3.15 PM; Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison – 3.15 PM

Wrestling (3:00 PM onwards)

Men’s 125kg: Mohit Grewal

Men’s 65kg: Bajrang Punia

Women’s 57kg: Anshu Malik

Men’s 86kg: Deepak Punia

Women’s 68kg: Divya Kakran

Women’s 62kg: Sakshi Malik

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 09:05:34 am

Most Popular

1

Day after Rahul jibe, RSS hits back: Rise above politics

2

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

3

In note to Govt, CJI Ramana names Justice U U Lalit as his successor

4

Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble

5

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back
Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Delhi Confidential

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
Found new Rs 2.25 crore trail linked to Sanjay Raut: ED to court

Found new Rs 2.25 crore trail linked to Sanjay Raut: ED to court

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year
Movie Review

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year

Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi: what it means for customers, investors
Explained

Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi: what it means for customers, investors

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, CWG, India's medal tally, India at CWG 2022, Tejaswin Shankar, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Tulika Maan, Saurav Ghosal
CWG 2022, Day 6 | In Pics: India add 5 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 05: Latest News