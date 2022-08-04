scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

CWG Day 7 schedule: Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Long Jump Final, India hockey men look to finish atop Pool B

23-year-old Murali Sreeshankar is a prime contender for gold in the men's long jump final.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 4, 2022 9:20:01 am
The Alexander Stadium in Birmingham will be hosting multiple India events on day 7 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Photo: Commonwealth Sport/Twitter)

The Indian contingent will be in action on day 7 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

Long Jump (Men’s, 12:12 AM)

India’s Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya qualified for Men’s Long Jump final placed first and eighth in the qualification round. Sreeshankar, who secured an automatic qualification, is prime contender for a gold medal finish in the event. The 23-year-old has been consistent with 8m-plus jumps this season and will look to make amends for a 7th place finish at the World Championships last month.

Women’s 200m Heat (Hima Das, 3:03 PM)

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshufflePremium
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

The Dhing Express will be on show in Birmingham finally as she features in Women’s 200m Round 1 Heat 2. Das, who won gold for India at Jakarta Asian Games in 2018 in the 4×400 relay has made the transition from the quartermile and now runs in the women’s 200m dash and the 4x100m women’s relay.

Men’s Pool B – India versus Wales – 6.30 PM

Having bounced back with an 8-0 win after a disappointing 4-4 result vs England, India men would want to finish their Pool B journey with a win to top and avoid playing Australia in the semi-finals. Manpreet Singh and co. win their first game against Ghana 11-0, which gives them an edge in terms of goal difference. Even a 1-0 win would mean they finish on top of the table.

Boxing 

Over 48 KG – 51 KG QFs (Men’s, 4:45 PM): Amit Panghal VS Lennon Mulligan

Over 67KG – 60 KG QFs S (Women’s 6:15 PM): Jaismine Lamboria VS Troy Garton

Over92 KG QFs (Men’s 8:00 PM): Sagar Ahlawat VS Keddy Evans Agnes

Over 63.5KG – 67KG QFs (Men’s, August 5, 12:30 AM): Rohit Tokas VS Xavier Ikinofo

Table Tennis

(2:00 PM onwards)

MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 64: Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison

MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 32: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra

MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 32: Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula

(8:30 PM onwards)

WOMENS SINGLES ROUND OF 32: Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra

MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 32: Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty and Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Squash

WOMENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 32: (5:30 PM) Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla/Anahat Singh

MENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 32 (6:00 PM): Senthilkumar Velavan/Abhay Singh

MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 16 (7:00 PM): Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal

MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 16 (11:00 PM): Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu

WOMENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 16 (August 5, 12:30 PM): Joshana Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 09:17:42 am

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

3

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

4

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: Hours after Pelosi visit, 27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone

5

An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Explained: Who will be the next leader of al-Qaeda, and how will he be ch...
Explained: Who will be the next leader of al-Qaeda, and how will he be ch...
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm

Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi, Modi
Delhi Confidential

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi, Modi

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

First grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?
Explained

First grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?

ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’
National Herald case

ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’

As India strengthens climate targets, a look at progress so far
Expained Climate

As India strengthens climate targets, a look at progress so far

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022,
CWG 2022, Day 5 in pics: Gold in TT, Silver for weightlifter Vikas Thakur and badminton mixed team
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 04: Latest News