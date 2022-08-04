CWG Day 7 schedule: Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Long Jump Final, India hockey men look to finish atop Pool B

Updated: August 4, 2022 9:20:01 am
The Indian contingent will be in action on day 7 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.
Long Jump (Men’s, 12:12 AM)
India’s Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya qualified for Men’s Long Jump final placed first and eighth in the qualification round. Sreeshankar, who secured an automatic qualification, is prime contender for a gold medal finish in the event. The 23-year-old has been consistent with 8m-plus jumps this season and will look to make amends for a 7th place finish at the World Championships last month.
Women’s 200m Heat (Hima Das, 3:03 PM)
The Dhing Express will be on show in Birmingham finally as she features in Women’s 200m Round 1 Heat 2. Das, who won gold for India at Jakarta Asian Games in 2018 in the 4×400 relay has made the transition from the quartermile and now runs in the women’s 200m dash and the 4x100m women’s relay.
Men’s Pool B – India versus Wales – 6.30 PM
Having bounced back with an 8-0 win after a disappointing 4-4 result vs England, India men would want to finish their Pool B journey with a win to top and avoid playing Australia in the semi-finals. Manpreet Singh and co. win their first game against Ghana 11-0, which gives them an edge in terms of goal difference. Even a 1-0 win would mean they finish on top of the table.
Boxing
Over 48 KG – 51 KG QFs (Men’s, 4:45 PM): Amit Panghal VS Lennon Mulligan
Over 67KG – 60 KG QFs S (Women’s 6:15 PM): Jaismine Lamboria VS Troy Garton
Over92 KG QFs (Men’s 8:00 PM): Sagar Ahlawat VS Keddy Evans Agnes
Over 63.5KG – 67KG QFs (Men’s, August 5, 12:30 AM): Rohit Tokas VS Xavier Ikinofo
Table Tennis
(2:00 PM onwards)
MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 64: Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison
MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 32: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra
MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 32: Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula
(8:30 PM onwards)
WOMENS SINGLES ROUND OF 32: Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra
MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 32: Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty and Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Squash
WOMENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 32: (5:30 PM) Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla/Anahat Singh
MENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 32 (6:00 PM): Senthilkumar Velavan/Abhay Singh
MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 16 (7:00 PM): Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal
MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 16 (11:00 PM): Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu
WOMENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 16 (August 5, 12:30 PM): Joshana Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
