CWG Day 6 schedule: India vs Barbados in cricket, India vs Canada in hockey and squash men’s singles bronze medal match

Updated: August 3, 2022 8:54:10 am
The Indian contingent will be in action on day 6 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.
Cricket (Women’s) – India vs Barbados (10.30 PM)
The Indian women’s team will hope to build on the momentum after beating arch rivals Pakistan and will take on Barbados in the last match in their group. India has lost to Australia, won against Pakistan and will need a win against Barbados to stay alive.
Women’s Pool A – India versus Canada 3.30 PM
Subscriber Only Stories
After losing for the first time in the CWG on Tuesday against England, the Indian women’s hockey team will look to go back to winning ways against Canada on Wednesday. Prior to the England loss, the Indians had registered back-to-back victories — 5-0 over Ghana and 3-1 against Wales — in their first two Pool A matches.
Men’s Pool B – India versus Canada – 6.30 PM
The Indian men’s hockey team would look to put up a disciplined performance and avoid unnecessary cards in its bid to return to winning ways against Canada at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday. After a thumping 11-0 win over Ghana in their opener, India squandered a three-goal advantage and were held 4-4 by hosts England in their second pool B match.
Squash
Men’s Singles – Bronze Medal Match
Saurav Ghoshal vs James Willstrop (9.30 PM)
Mixed Doubles round of 32 versus Sri Lanka -03.30 PM
Women
Shot Put final – Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am on Thursday)
Boxing:
Women
45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) – quarterfinals –Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm)
48-50 kg (light flyweight) – quarterfinals – Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)
66-70 kg (light middleweight) -quarter-finals – Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am on Thursday)
Men
54-57 kg (featherweight) – quarterfinals – Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm)
75-80 kg (light heavyweight) – quarter-finals – Ashish Kumar (2.00 AM on Wednesday)
Judo
Women’s 78kg quarter-finals – Tulika Mann – 2.30 PM onwards
Men’s 100kg elimination round of 16 – Deepak Deswal – 2.30 PM onwards
Lawn Bowls:
Men’s Singles – Mridul Borgohain – 1 PM and 4 PM
Women’s Pair – India versus Nuie – 1 PM and 4 PM
Men’s Four – India versus Cook Islands and England – 7.30 PM and 10.30 PM
Women’s Triple – India versus Nuie 07.30 PM
Weightlifting
Men’s 109 kg – Lovpreet Singh – 2.00 PM
Women’s 87kg – Purnima Pandey – 6.30 PM
Men’s 109 kg – Gurdeep Singh – 11 PM
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’
ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats
Why are spectators thronging the venue despite restrictions?Premium
Over 50 workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick
Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
After Motorola, OnePlus to reportedly cancel August 3 launch event in China
Struck by lightning, Hyderabad-bound Air Asia flight returns to Bengaluru airport safely
While You Were Asleep: Seema Punia finishes 5th, Indian mixed badminton win silver
Centre should reduce its taxes on fuel: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan
‘I should be OK by the weekend’: Rohit Sharma on his back spasm
Time management: How to make better use of the hours
Daily Briefing: Killing of al-Qaeda’s Zawahiri significant for India; Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan
Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov to meet military leader on visit to Myanmar: Russian news agency
Parliament session Live: MPs to take out ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from Red Fort to Parliament today
CWG 2022: ‘Srikanth anna was distraught… It was painful to see him cry’, Satwik after final loss vs Malaysia
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: America’s solidarity with Taiwan is crucial ‘now more than ever’, says Pelosi
After Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan, China announced military drills in nearby waters