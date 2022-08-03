scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

CWG Day 6 schedule: India vs Barbados in cricket, India vs Canada in hockey and squash men’s singles bronze medal match

The Indian women’s team will hope to build on the momentum after beating arch rivals Pakistan and will take on Barbados in the last match in their group.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 3, 2022 8:54:10 am
CWG 2022 Opening ceremonyIndian athletes enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The Indian contingent will be in action on day 6 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

Cricket (Women’s) – India vs Barbados (10.30 PM)

The Indian women’s team will hope to build on the momentum after beating arch rivals Pakistan and will take on Barbados in the last match in their group. India has lost to Australia, won against Pakistan and will need a win against Barbados to stay alive.

Women’s Pool A – India versus Canada 3.30 PM

After losing for the first time in the CWG on Tuesday against England, the Indian women’s hockey team will look to go back to winning ways against Canada on Wednesday. Prior to the England loss, the Indians had registered back-to-back victories — 5-0 over Ghana and 3-1 against Wales — in their first two Pool A matches.

Men’s Pool B – India versus Canada – 6.30 PM

The Indian men’s hockey team would look to put up a disciplined performance and avoid unnecessary cards in its bid to return to winning ways against Canada at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday. After a thumping 11-0 win over Ghana in their opener, India squandered a three-goal advantage and were held 4-4 by hosts England in their second pool B match.

Squash

Men’s Singles – Bronze Medal Match

Saurav Ghoshal vs James Willstrop (9.30 PM)

Mixed Doubles round of 32 versus Sri Lanka -03.30 PM

Women

Shot Put final – Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am on Thursday)

Boxing:

Women

45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) – quarterfinals –Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm)

48-50 kg (light flyweight) – quarterfinals – Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)

66-70 kg (light middleweight) -quarter-finals – Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am on Thursday)

Men

54-57 kg (featherweight) – quarterfinals – Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm)

75-80 kg (light heavyweight) – quarter-finals – Ashish Kumar (2.00 AM on Wednesday)

Judo

Women’s 78kg quarter-finals – Tulika Mann – 2.30 PM onwards

Men’s 100kg elimination round of 16 – Deepak Deswal – 2.30 PM onwards

Lawn Bowls:

Men’s Singles – Mridul Borgohain – 1 PM and 4 PM

Women’s Pair – India versus Nuie – 1 PM and 4 PM

Men’s Four – India versus Cook Islands and England – 7.30 PM and 10.30 PM

Women’s Triple – India versus Nuie 07.30 PM

Weightlifting

Men’s 109 kg – Lovpreet Singh – 2.00 PM

Women’s 87kg – Purnima Pandey – 6.30 PM

Men’s 109 kg – Gurdeep Singh – 11 PM

 

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 08:52:56 am

