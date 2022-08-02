CWG Day 5 schedule: India vs Singapore in men’s TT final, India vs South Africa in lawn bowls summit clash, India vs Malaysia in badminton’s mixed team final

The Indian contingent will be in action on day 5 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

Lawn Bowls (Women’s Fours – Gold Medal Match)

India vs South Africa (4.15 PM)

India Lawn Bowls women’s four team created history on Monday when they defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semifinals and booked their place in the final. Having assured themselves at least a silver, they will now face South Africa in the ultimate clash to secure the gold medal.

Table Tennis (Men’s team Gold Medal match)

India vs Singapore (6 PM)

On Monday, Sharath Kamal slayed world number 15 Aruna Quadri as defending champions India rode past Nigeria 3-0 to make another final at the Commonwealth Games. Standing in front of India is a resilient Singapore who defeated England to book their berth in the gold medal match.

Badminton (Mixed team Gold Medal match)

India vs Malaysia (10 PM)

Lakshya Sen outsmarted reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew as India showed their might to blank Singapore 3-0 and enter the mixed team final at the Commonwealth Games on Monday. They will be facing Malaysia in the gold medal match on Tuesday, hoping to add some more gold to India’s medal tally.

Swimming:

Men

200m backstroke – heat 2 Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm) 1500m freestyle – heat 1 – Advait Page (4.10 pm) 1500m freestyle – heat 2 – Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm)

Artistic Gymnastics:

Men

Vault final – Satyajit Mondal – 5.30 pm

Parallel Bars finals – Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm)

Boxing:

63.5kg-67 kg (welterweight) – round of 16 – Rohit Tokas (11.45 pm)

Lawn Bowl:

Pair Round 1 – (1 PM)

Triples Round 1 – (1 PM)

Men

Singles round 1 – (4.15 pm)

Four round 1 – (8.45 pm)

Triples round 2 – (8.45 pm)

Hockey:

Women’s Pool A – India versus England – (06.30 pm)

Athletics:

Men

Long Jump qualifying round – M Sreeshankar, Muhammad Anees Yahiya – (2.30 pm)

High jump qualifying round – Tejaswini Shakar – 12.03 am (Wednesday) Women

Discus throw final – Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon – 12.52 am (Wednesday)

Squash:

Women’s singles plate semi-finals – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla – 8.30 pm

Men’s singles semi-final – Saurav Ghosal 9.15 pm

Weightlifting:

Women 76kg – Punam Yadav (2 pm)

87 kg – Usha Bannaur NK – (11 pm)

Men’s 96 kg – Vikas Thakur – (06.30 pm).