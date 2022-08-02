CWG Day 5 schedule: India vs Singapore in men’s TT final, India vs South Africa in lawn bowls summit clash, India vs Malaysia in badminton’s mixed team final

Updated: August 2, 2022 9:07:54 am
The Indian contingent will be in action on day 5 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.
Lawn Bowls (Women’s Fours – Gold Medal Match)
India vs South Africa (4.15 PM)
India Lawn Bowls women’s four team created history on Monday when they defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semifinals and booked their place in the final. Having assured themselves at least a silver, they will now face South Africa in the ultimate clash to secure the gold medal.
Subscriber Only Stories
Table Tennis (Men’s team Gold Medal match)
India vs Singapore (6 PM)
On Monday, Sharath Kamal slayed world number 15 Aruna Quadri as defending champions India rode past Nigeria 3-0 to make another final at the Commonwealth Games. Standing in front of India is a resilient Singapore who defeated England to book their berth in the gold medal match.
Badminton (Mixed team Gold Medal match)
India vs Malaysia (10 PM)
Lakshya Sen outsmarted reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew as India showed their might to blank Singapore 3-0 and enter the mixed team final at the Commonwealth Games on Monday. They will be facing Malaysia in the gold medal match on Tuesday, hoping to add some more gold to India’s medal tally.
Swimming:
Men
200m backstroke – heat 2 Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm) 1500m freestyle – heat 1 – Advait Page (4.10 pm) 1500m freestyle – heat 2 – Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm)
Artistic Gymnastics:
Men
Vault final – Satyajit Mondal – 5.30 pm
Parallel Bars finals – Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm)
Boxing:
63.5kg-67 kg (welterweight) – round of 16 – Rohit Tokas (11.45 pm)
Lawn Bowl:
Pair Round 1 – (1 PM)
Triples Round 1 – (1 PM)
Men
Singles round 1 – (4.15 pm)
Four round 1 – (8.45 pm)
Triples round 2 – (8.45 pm)
Hockey:
Women’s Pool A – India versus England – (06.30 pm)
Athletics:
Men
Long Jump qualifying round – M Sreeshankar, Muhammad Anees Yahiya – (2.30 pm)
High jump qualifying round – Tejaswini Shakar – 12.03 am (Wednesday) Women
Discus throw final – Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon – 12.52 am (Wednesday)
Squash:
Women’s singles plate semi-finals – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla – 8.30 pm
Men’s singles semi-final – Saurav Ghosal 9.15 pm
Weightlifting:
Women 76kg – Punam Yadav (2 pm)
87 kg – Usha Bannaur NK – (11 pm)
Men’s 96 kg – Vikas Thakur – (06.30 pm).
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week
'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'
Latest News
Average time taken to probe rape cases has come down to 57 days in Rajasthan: Police
Civil society has important role in working for underprivileged sections: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
CWG Day 5 schedule: India vs Singapore in men’s TT final, India vs South Africa in lawn bowls summit clash, India vs Malaysia in badminton’s mixed team final
Obed McCoy’s 6-17 sets up West Indies T20 win over India
Killed at 71, Ayman al-Zawahiri led a life of secrecy and violence
Rajasthan records 298 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
76 fire calls from Delhi’s three landfills in four years, DFS recommends underground water tanks, pumps at sites
SC imposes Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner over PIL seeking directions not to demolish Supertech twin towers
Daily briefing: US kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri; Rajya Sabha to discuss price rise today
Ayman al-Zawahri killed | Joe Biden says long-sought ‘justice’ served
Jail authorities claim recovered wristwatch from JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s cell
India Monsoon Live Updates: Normal rainfall over country in August and September, says IMD