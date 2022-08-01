CWG Day 4 schedule: India vs England in men’s hockey, eyes on weightlifters, Panghal in action

The Indian contingent will be in action on day 4 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Monday, August 1, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

India vs England Hockey (Men’s) (8.30 PM)

After thrashing the lowly Ghana by 11-0 on Sunday, the India men’s hockey team will be hoping to build on that momentum when they take on England in their second match of the tournament on Monday.

Table Tennis (Men’s team SF)

India vs Nigeria (11.30PM)

India men’s table tennis team, who blanked Bangladesh 3-0 on Sunday in the quarterfinals, will take on Nigeria in the semifinals on August 1. If they win on Monday, the Sharath Kamal-led team will face the winner of England vs Singapore in the final next day (AUG 2).

Badminton (Mixed team SF)

India vs Singapore (10 PM)

After cruising to 3-0 victory against minnows South Africa on Sunday to progress to the semifinals of the mixed team competition, defending champions India will take on Singapore on Monday. India expectedly didn’t put a foot wrong as they dished out yet another professional performance against South Africa.

Swimming:

Men’s 100m butterfly heat 6 – Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm)

Men’s 50m backstroke final- Srihari Nataraj (1.07 am)

Boxing:

48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)

54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)

75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

Cycling:

Women’s Keiren first round – Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm)

Men’s 40km points race qualifying – Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm)

Men’s 1000m time trial finals – Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm)

Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)

Weightlifting:

Men’s 81kg – Ajay Singh (2 pm)

Women’s 71 Kg – Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

Judo:

Men’s 66kg Elimination round of 16 – Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)

Men’s 60kg Elimination round of 16 – Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)

Women’s 48kg quarter-finals – Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)

Women’s 57kg Elimination round of 16 – Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

Squash:

Women’s singles plate quarterfinals – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm)

Women’s singles quarterfinal – Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)

Men’s singles quarterfinal – Saurav Ghoshal vs Greg Lobban (6.45 pm)

Lawn Bowls:

Women’s four semifinal: 1 pm.