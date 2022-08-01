scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

CWG Day 4 schedule: India vs England in men’s hockey, eyes on weightlifters, Panghal in action

CWG Day 4 schedule: India will take on England in men's hockey. Ajay Singh and Harjinder Kaur will be eager to add more medals in weightlifting. In boxing, Amit Panghal will be in action.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 1, 2022 8:58:35 am
CWG 2022Indian fans wait after a rain before the start of the women's cricket T20 preliminary round match between India and Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The Indian contingent will be in action on day 4 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Monday, August 1, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

India vs England Hockey (Men’s) (8.30 PM)

After thrashing the lowly Ghana by 11-0 on Sunday, the India men’s hockey team will be hoping to build on that momentum when they take on England in their second match of the tournament on Monday.

Table Tennis (Men’s team SF)

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

India vs Nigeria (11.30PM)

India men’s table tennis team, who blanked Bangladesh 3-0 on Sunday in the quarterfinals, will take on Nigeria in the semifinals on August 1. If they win on Monday, the Sharath Kamal-led team will face the winner of England vs Singapore in the final next day (AUG 2).

Badminton (Mixed team SF)

India vs Singapore (10 PM)

After cruising to 3-0 victory against minnows South Africa on Sunday to progress to the semifinals of the mixed team competition, defending champions India will take on Singapore on Monday. India expectedly didn’t put a foot wrong as they dished out yet another professional performance against South Africa.

Swimming:

Men’s 100m butterfly heat 6 – Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm)

Men’s 50m backstroke final- Srihari Nataraj (1.07 am)

Boxing:

48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)

54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)

75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

Cycling:

Women’s Keiren first round – Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm)

Men’s 40km points race qualifying – Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm)

Men’s 1000m time trial finals – Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm)

Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)

Weightlifting:

Men’s 81kg – Ajay Singh (2 pm)

Women’s 71 Kg – Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

Judo:

Men’s 66kg Elimination round of 16 – Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)

Men’s 60kg Elimination round of 16 – Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)

Women’s 48kg quarter-finals – Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)

Women’s 57kg Elimination round of 16 – Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

Squash:

Women’s singles plate quarterfinals – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm)

Women’s singles quarterfinal – Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)

Men’s singles quarterfinal – Saurav Ghoshal vs Greg Lobban (6.45 pm)

Lawn Bowls:

Women’s four semifinal: 1 pm.

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

3

Jharkhand crisis: All's well, says Congress, but unsure of its MLAs' backroom politics

4

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

5

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
India sees first monkeypox death, but here's why you must not panic
Explained

India sees first monkeypox death, but here's why you must not panic

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
In LS, inflation up for discussion today, but may get drowned out

In LS, inflation up for discussion today, but may get drowned out

Electoral bonds: Parties mop up over Rs 10,000 crore since 2018

Electoral bonds: Parties mop up over Rs 10,000 crore since 2018

Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022 , Team India
CWG gets taste of Indo-Pak rivalry, Mizoram teen Jeremy gets the gold
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 01: Latest News