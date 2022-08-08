CWG Day 11 schedule: India eye gold in Hockey, Badminton and Table Tennis on final day of Commonwealth Games 2022

The Indian contingent will be in action on the last day at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Monday, August 8, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

