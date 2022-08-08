scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

CWG Day 11 schedule: India eye gold in Hockey, Badminton and Table Tennis on final day of Commonwealth Games 2022

India will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 8, 2022 8:23:39 am
PV Sindhu match, CWG 2022PV Sindhu will play her women's singles gold medal match today at 1:20 pm. (Team India/Twitter)

The Indian contingent will be in action on the last day at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Monday, August 8, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal match)

India vs Australia (5 PM)

India will take on their biggest challenge yet when they face off against a formidable Australia unit in the hockey gold medal match on Sunday. India defeated South Africa 3-2 in a closely fought semifinal match while Australia defeated England by the same margin to advance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses
Promise now, pay later ails power sectorPremium
Promise now, pay later ails power sector

BADMINTON:

Women’s singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu – 1:20pm

Men’s singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen – 2:10pm

Men’s doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty – 3:00pm

TABLE TENNIS

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan – 3:35pm

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal – 4:25pm.

CWG Closing Ceremony– 12.30 AM (Aug 9)

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 08:18:25 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Welcome, Vice President
Welcome, Vice President
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver
Commonwealth Games

India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
Kerala, West Bengal flag need for better Centre-state cooperation

Kerala, West Bengal flag need for better Centre-state cooperation

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, Day 9 | In Pics: India add 12 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 08: Latest News