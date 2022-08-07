CWG Day 10 Schedule: IND vs AUS in cricket gold medal match, India vs NZ in women’s hockey bronze medal play-off, 4 boxers in fray for gold,

August 7, 2022 9:11:03 am
The Indian contingent will be in action on day 9 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.
Cricket (Gold Medal match)
India vs Australia (9.30 PM)
The India women’s team who blew away England on Saturday will take on Australia on Sunday for the gold medal. All-rounder Sneh Rana showed nerves of steel by choking runs in death overs as India pipped the hosts by four runs to enter the final. Australia, meanwhile, defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in a closely contested match to book their berth in the final.
Hockey (Bronze Medal match)
India vs New Zealand (1.30 PM)
The India women’s hockey team would look to put the horrendous ‘clock’ controversy behind its back while eyeing a podium finish when it takes on New Zealand in the bronze medal match in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS:
Men’s Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel – 2:45pm
Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar – 3:50pm
Women’s Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani – 4:05pm
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm
Men’s Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu – 12:10am (Monday)
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)
BADMINTON:
Women’s singles semifinal: PV Sindhu – 2:20pm
Men’s singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen – 3:10pm
Men’s singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth – 3:10pm
BOXING:
Women’s 48kg Final: Nitu – 3pm
Men’s 51kg Final: Amit Panghal – 3:15pm
Women’s 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen – 7pm
Men’s 92 kg Fibal: Sagar Ahlawat – 1:15am
SQUASH:
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal – 10:30pm
TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS:
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula – 3:35pm
Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan – 6:15pm
Men’s Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal
Men’s Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula – 12:15am (on Monday).
-
