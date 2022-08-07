scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

CWG Day 10 Schedule: IND vs AUS in cricket gold medal match, India vs NZ in women’s hockey bronze medal play-off, 4 boxers in fray for gold,

India will play Australia in the women's T20 cricket gold medal match. Indian women will be up against New Zealand in the bronze medal play-offs. Four Indian boxers will be in contention to win the gold medal.

By: Sports Desk
August 7, 2022 9:11:03 am
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and teammates celebrate their win in the women's cricket T20 semifinal match against England at Edgbaston at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (AP)

The Indian contingent will be in action on day 9 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

Cricket (Gold Medal match)

India vs Australia (9.30 PM)

The India women’s team who blew away England on Saturday will take on Australia on Sunday for the gold medal. All-rounder Sneh Rana showed nerves of steel by choking runs in death overs as India pipped the hosts by four runs to enter the final. Australia, meanwhile, defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in a closely contested match to book their berth in the final.

Hockey (Bronze Medal match)

India vs New Zealand (1.30 PM)

The India women’s hockey team would look to put the horrendous ‘clock’ controversy behind its back while eyeing a podium finish when it takes on New Zealand in the bronze medal match in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS:

Men’s Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel – 2:45pm

Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar – 3:50pm

Women’s Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani – 4:05pm

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm

Men’s Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu – 12:10am (Monday)

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)

BADMINTON:

Women’s singles semifinal: PV Sindhu – 2:20pm

Men’s singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen – 3:10pm

Men’s singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth – 3:10pm

BOXING:

Women’s 48kg Final: Nitu – 3pm

Men’s 51kg Final: Amit Panghal – 3:15pm

Women’s 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen – 7pm

Men’s 92 kg Fibal: Sagar Ahlawat – 1:15am

SQUASH:

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal – 10:30pm

TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS:

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula – 3:35pm

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan – 6:15pm

Men’s Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men’s Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula – 12:15am (on Monday).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 09:11:03 am

