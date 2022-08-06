CWG: Clock trouble proves costly as India lose to Australia in women’s hockey semi-final

It was heartbreak for the Indian women’s hockey team in the semi-finals at Birmingham as they lost by 3-0 against Australia in a penalty shootout after the match ended with both the team levelled at 1-1 in regulation time. However, Indian captain Savita Punia was denied a save off the first shot by Australian Rosie Malone as the umpire informed that the clock did not start with Indian striker Lalremsiami ready to take India’s first shot.

Malone scored in a re-take to hand a 1-0 lead before Lalremsiami missed her shot. Kaitlin Nobbs then scored for Australia off the second shot before Jocelyn Bartram made a save off Neha Goel.

Amy Lawton then scored the third goal for Australia and with India requiring to convert to have a chance, Navneet Kaur missed the chance to score off the third shot to hand Australia the win.

In regulation time, Rebecca Greiner scored for Australia in the tenth minute before Vandana Katariya scored the equaliser in the 49th minute of the match.

Coach Janneke Schopman said after the match, “It is tough and I think we’re trying as coaches to be able to…but that is life. It is emotional and there was so much at stake. Of course, they need to not be influenced by it, but they’re also humans and it did play a role.The players are sad and they should be sad. We fought really hard and were very close to playing in the final.”

Captain Savita Punia added, “I can only say that it is tough for us but it’s part of the game.”