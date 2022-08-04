CWG 2022: Sunayna-Anahat pair reaches round of 16 in women’s doubles

Youngsters Sunayna Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh entered the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s doubles event in squash at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Sunayna and the 14-year-old Anahat made short work of Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinaly 11-9, 11-4 in straight games in their opening match.

The other Indian pair in the fray are seasoned pair of Joshna Chinnappa and Dipika Pallikal, who will play their round of 16 match later in the day.