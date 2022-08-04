CWG 2022: Sunayna-Anahat pair reaches round of 16 in women’s doubles

By: PTI |
August 4, 2022 8:46:25 pm
August 4, 2022 8:46:25 pm
Youngsters Sunayna Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh entered the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s doubles event in squash at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.
Sunayna and the 14-year-old Anahat made short work of Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinaly 11-9, 11-4 in straight games in their opening match.
The other Indian pair in the fray are seasoned pair of Joshna Chinnappa and Dipika Pallikal, who will play their round of 16 match later in the day.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 08:46:25 pm
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
CWG Day 7 LIVE
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
UPSC Key
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
From The NYT
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
Anticipatory bail of former LIT chairman rejected by Ludhiana court
Day after Rahul jibe, RSS hits back: Rise above politics
3 ‘Namaste Gang’ members, who targeted morning walkers after greeting them, held in Delhi
Mahua to Carla: There’s always something about Marie
Monkeypox: How to manage close contact scenarios
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Aafat is full of ‘pure love, gentle innocence and mad affection’
After Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja join Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: ‘An overwhelming and humbling experience’
Amid protests, RS passes family courts Bill
Hrithik Roshan flaunts chiselled body ahead of Fighter shoot, girlfriend Saba Azad says ‘Go Ninja’
Tom Cruise quitting Mission Impossible franchise after Dead Reckoning? Here’s what director Christopher McQuarrie has to say
Gujarat: Adani Road Transport acquires 58 per cent stake in GRICL
Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home