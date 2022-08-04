scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu sails into women’s singles pre-quarters

Without adopting an aggressive approach, Sindhu outfoxed the Maldives shuttler with her all-round game. She mostly used her deceptive drops shots to garner points.

By: PTI |
Updated: August 4, 2022 8:23:33 pm
Sindhu, the last edition's silver medallist in the singles, hardly broke a sweat while toying with her opponent in the first game. Source:(Team India/Twitter)

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s singles event with a comfortable straight game win over Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

It was always going to be a tough task for Fathimath against the two-time Olympic medallist, who pocketed the Round of 32 match 21-4 21-11 just 21 minutes in.

READ |‘Sindhu can play upto 40 years even – if she wants’: Strength and conditioning trainer Srikanth Varma

Sindhu, the last edition's silver medallist in the singles, hardly broke a sweat while toying with her opponent in the first game.

Without adopting an aggressive approach, Sindhu outfoxed the Maldives shuttler with her all-round game. She mostly used her deceptive drops shots to garner points.

In the second game, Fathimath produced some resistance initially and was on level terms with Sindhu till 9-9, as the Indian mostly gave away points on unforced errors. But Sindhu got her composure back and went into the breather leading 11-9.

After the break, it was all Sindhu as she ran away with the game with Razzaq managing just two points, to book her place in the last-16.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 07:53:06 pm

