scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

CWG 2022: Silver in men’s fours adds to India’s growing lawn bowls story

For a sport that is not even acknowledged as one by many, and played at the most by a few hundred in India, winning a Commonwealth gold and a silver in a country with centuries of tradition in lawn bowls can well feel like getting the crown jewels back.

Written by Abhishek Purohit |
August 6, 2022 7:40:47 pm
The men's four lawn bowls team bagged the silver medal. (Twitter/SAI Media)

“I am feeling as if we have taken our Kohinoor back.” Madhukant Pathak can be granted the indulgence in hyperbole, for he has dreamed of this day for the better part of two decades. From the day he arranged for four bowls from Delhi through veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh in 2005 and began training players on a hockey pitch in Ranchi, Pathak has been working towards making India a force in lawn bowls, driven by his “madness” for the game.

Pathak’s long struggle has finally borne fruit, and at the most apt of locations. First, the women’s fours team brought the relatively obscure and ridiculed game into national limelight with a historic gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Then, the men’s team entered the fours final by beating England, which has the world’s oldest surviving bowling green dating back to the 13th century. On Saturday, Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar, all of whom have trained under Pathak, added another chunky slice of history at the Victoria Park Lawn Bowls Rink 1 with a silver medal, going down to Northern Ireland.

For a sport that is not even acknowledged as one by many, and played at the most by a few hundred in India, winning a Commonwealth gold and a silver in a country with centuries of tradition in lawn bowls can well feel like getting the crown jewels back.

“Even when we had brought the game to Jharkhand, people would say, ‘bowl ludhkaane ka bhi koi game hota hai kya?’ (Is rolling a bowl even a sport?)” says Pathak, who is also the treasurer of the Athletics Federation of India.

Pathak would scout for players who had stalled in other sports and try and convince them to take up lawn bowls. From there, to having someone like 27-year-old Navneet, who was attracted to the sport during the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, is already quite a progression. Navneet’s school in Delhi happened to have a rare lawn bowls facility for him to get introduced to the game, but that has, of course, been the exception.

“We would get in people with sports backgrounds earlier, also because we would have to work less on training them,” says Pathak. Dinesh, 45, was once a goalkeeper at the East Bengal academy and also played for the Mohammedan Sporting junior team. But a knee injury effectively cut short his football career. “He suffered knee trouble around 2000. In 2002-03, he came to us. I told him that this game is suited for your fitness as the physical requirement is not that much,” says Pathak.

Sunil, another lawn bowls veteran and about the same age as Dinesh, had no sporting background unlike the ex-footballer, but would like to come and just watch other players practise. “Then once we told him, ‘You just keep watching, why don’t you try your hand at it?’ Then he started playing consistently. He was in the police so was physically fit.”

The cop became so dedicated to lawn bowls that it would be hard to get him off the green. “When no one else would practise, even then, Sunil would come in and put in 400 bowls a day.” After winning an Asian medal, he was promoted from constable to sub-inspector.

Chandan’s entry into lawn bowls was among the most random. He happened to be the nephew of one of Pathak’s friends. “He would just keep roaming around, awara jaisa (like a vagabond). We got hold of him from the Ranchi College hostel and brought him into the game.” He’s since gone on to win medals at the Asian level, including gold in fours in 2016 and triples in 2017. “Our players have won around 25 medals at the Asian level,” reckons Pathak.

Getting recognition

But it is these Commonwealth medals that have catapulted them from anonymity to overnight attention. “I had full faith that my players were good. We would lose only because we did not get to play too many international matches at crucial times. So, I was sure that we had to click at this level someday,” says Pathak.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

“And if we had grass greens, we could have got this result earlier. We did not have the required fund of Rs 10 lakh for installing grass greens. There is a lot of difference between playing on a synthetic surface and on grass greens.”
About 15 years ago, Pathak had requested the then Deputy Commissioner to allot two acres of land, and an indoor and outdoor facility was constructed on the outskirts of Ranchi with Rs 4 crore sanctioned from the MPLAD fund of former Rajya Sabha MP RK Anand. Today, Pathak says 44 seniors and 38 juniors train there. “We have more players than there are in the rest of India.” That is likely to change after his wards’ Commonwealth success.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 07:40:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

2

Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist

3

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

4

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

5

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: Websites to check results online

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Ya...
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Ya...
KCR to skip NITI meet Sunday, wants PM to 'change his ways'
KCR to skip NITI meet Sunday, wants PM to 'change his ways'
India defeat England to reach women's cricket final
CWG Day 9 LIVE

India defeat England to reach women's cricket final

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Rain delays toss
LIVE UPDATES

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Rain delays toss

A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

Premium
The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained

The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, Day 8 | In Pics: India add 6 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 06: Latest News