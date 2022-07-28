Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium ready to rock

CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming and Updates: Latest live updates from Birmingham

The long-established Commonwealth Games will be bringing in something new. The quadrennial event that opens Thursday in Birmingham will be the first multi-sport international meet to host more medal events for women than for men, and is running in tandem with its largest ever para sport program. There’ll be 136 gold medals awarded to women, 134 on offer for men, and 10 in mixed events when the 11-day Commonwealth Games, which started out in 1930 as the British Empire Games, is staged in England for the third time. A highlight of the Games is the inclusion of women’s cricket for the first time, and World Cup champion Australia will be seeking to add to its recent dominance. The Australians are weighing up whether they'll march in the opening ceremony, which is the night before their big opening match against India. The opening ceremony concludes at 10.30 p.m (local time). and the first match Friday starts at 11 a.m (local time), with a significant crowd expected at Edgbaston.