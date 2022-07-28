Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium ready to rock

Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming and Updates: The Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport Olympic-style event made up of mostly former British colonies.A massive global audience is expected to watch the opening ceremony, which has been planned by Steven Knight, the creator of hit Birmingham-based series Peaky Blinders. More than 5,000 athletes have arrived in England for the competition and it has been reported that more than 1 million tickets have been sold. Follow CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates below.
The long-established Commonwealth Games will be bringing in something new. The quadrennial event that opens Thursday in Birmingham will be the first multi-sport international meet to host more medal events for women than for men, and is running in tandem with its largest ever para sport program. There’ll be 136 gold medals awarded to women, 134 on offer for men, and 10 in mixed events when the 11-day Commonwealth Games, which started out in 1930 as the British Empire Games, is staged in England for the third time. A highlight of the Games is the inclusion of women’s cricket for the first time, and World Cup champion Australia will be seeking to add to its recent dominance. The Australians are weighing up whether they'll march in the opening ceremony, which is the night before their big opening match against India. The opening ceremony concludes at 10.30 p.m (local time). and the first match Friday starts at 11 a.m (local time), with a significant crowd expected at Edgbaston.
Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley will protest intolerance toward the LGBTQ+ community at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday. The British diver, who is married to Oscar-winning director Dustin Lance Black, will play a key role in the ceremony as the final bearer in the Queen’s Baton Relay.
More than a billion people are expected to watch the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Thursday, organisers say. Also, more than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories will be in Britain's West Midlands to compete in 19 sports and 280 medal events. Stay tuned for live updates.