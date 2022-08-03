scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh adds 109kg bronze to India’s weightlifting tally

To win my first Commonwealth Games medal here is my gift to all the hard work done by my family,” Singh said from Birmingham.

Written by Nitin Sharma |
Updated: August 4, 2022 7:30:57 am
Lovepreet Singh celebrates after his national record establishing Snatch lift in the Men's 109kg category. (Photo: Team India/Twitter)

As a child, Lovepreet Singh would often spend time watching his father Kirpal Singh stitch clothes in his shop outside their two-room village home. Her would also listen to tales of national-level weightlifter Heera Singh, who also hailed from their village Bal Sikandar.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 24-year-old did his village proud when he won the Commonwealth Games bronze medal in the 109kg category. He lifted a total of 355 kg with a national record of 163 kg in snatch and 192 kg in clean and jerk. Cameroon’s Junior Periclex won the gold with a total lift of 361 kg while Jack Opeloge of Samoa won the silver with a total lift of 358 kg.

Jad chhota bachcha si tan bapu ji kapde stitch karan ch busy rehende si te gal karan da time nahi si. Aaj medal jeetya hai te bapu ji da phone busy a raheya hai (When I was a kid, I would wait to talk with my father amid his busy schedule at the tailoring shop and today, I am waiting to talk with him but his phone is busy). To win my first Commonwealth Games medal here is my gift to all the hard work done by my family,” Singh said from Birmingham.

Singh, who started weightlifting at the age of 13, would initially practise weightlifting with the village youth at the Government school in the village before shifting his training to DAV School, Amritsar. The youngster would become a junior national and youth national medallist in 2016 before winning a bronze at the Asian Youth Championships. He would subsequently become the Junior Commonwealth Champion in the 105 kg category. Last year, Singh won the silver medal with a total lift of 332 kg in the Senior Nationals at Patiala before a bronze with a total lift of 348 kg in the Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent.

During the lockdown in 2020, Singh spent the longest time at his village since becoming a petty officer in the Indian Navy. “When Lovepreet showed his desire to become a weightlifter, I did not hesitate for a second to allow him. Even though I used to earn Rs 10,000 to 15,000 per month, I always tried to provide the best for Lovepreet. He would cycle to his Amritsar school and would then go to his training. Most of my customers came today to congratulate me and we made sure that all had sweets today,” said Kirpal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshufflePremium
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

On Wednesday, when Australian Jackson George failed to lift a clean and jerk weight of 211 kg to surpass Singh’s total, the Indian celebrated. “While I made a new national record in snatch, I like clean and jerk the most. Coach Vijay Sharma sir patted me and I see it as my reward,” said Singh.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 11:11:29 pm

Most Popular

1

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

2

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

3

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: Hours after Pelosi visit, 27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: Who will be the next leader of al-Qaeda, and how will he be ch...
Explained: Who will be the next leader of al-Qaeda, and how will he be ch...
Explained: First grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how ...
Explained: First grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how ...
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’
National Herald case

ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift 113 kg on her way to CWG gold
Explained

How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift 113 kg on her way to CWG gold

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi, Modi
Delhi Confidential

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi, Modi

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

Premium
Need committee to look at freebies issue, suggest measures: Supreme Court

Need committee to look at freebies issue, suggest measures: Supreme Court

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022,
CWG 2022, Day 5 in pics: Gold in TT, Silver for weightlifter Vikas Thakur and badminton mixed team
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 04: Latest News