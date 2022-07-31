CWG 2022, Day 3 schedule: India vs Pakistan in cricket, Nikhat to start campaign, Jeremy eyes medal in weightlifting

The Indian contingent will be in action on day 3 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Sunday, July 31, 2022, with a plethora of top stars set to feature in as competitions. India currently ranks fourth in the all-time CWG medal table. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition, given sports like Archery and Shooting, traditionally strong disciplines for India, have not found a place in these Games. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

A lil treat for Aussies as they wake up this morning🇦🇺 @CommGamesAUS Here’s how the Medal Table is looking at the end of Day 2🥇🥈🥉 See you tomorrow for more Commonwealth Games action✌️@thecgf pic.twitter.com/xpr03mdcW4 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 30, 2022

Cricket: India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I (3.30 PM)

All eyes will be on the Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who are up against arch-rivals Pakistan in their second group stage match.

Hockey (M): India vs Ghana (8.30 PM)

Besides the women cricketers, India’s men’s hockey team will also be in action against Ghana on Sunday.

Swimming:

Sajan Prakash will take part in the men’s 200m Butterfly heat, scheduled to start from 3.07 pm IST. From 3.31 PM onwards, Srihari Nataraj will take part in the men’s 50m Backstroke heat. The Men’s 50m Backstroke Semi final will start from 11.37 PM, followed by the Men’s 200m Butterfly Final from 11.58 pm.

Weightlifting: Popy Hazarika (59kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg)

Popy Hazarika, who clinched a silver medal in the women’s 59-kg category at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, will be action from 6.30 PM along with Jeremy Lalrinnunga who will compete in the men’s 67 kg category which will start from 2PM IST. In the 73kg category, Achinta Seuli, who became the champion at the Commonwealth Championships, will pose a threat to Malaysia’s Erry Hidayat. That event will start from 11 PM IST.

Boxing

4:45 PM: Nikhat Zareen vs Baga Helena Ismael (Mozambique) in Women’s over 48 – 50 kg

(ROUND OF 16)

5:15 PM: Shiva Thapa vs Reese Lynch (Scotland) in Men’s over 60 – 63.5 kg (ROUND OF 16)

12.15 AM (AUG 1): Sumit VS Callum Peters (Australia) in Men’s over 71 – 75 kg (ROUND OF 16)

1 AM (AUG 1): Sagar vs Maxime Yegnong Njieyo (Cameroon) in Men’s over 92 kg

Gymnastics

Men’s All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

Badminton Mixed team quarter-finals: 10pm onwards Mixed team

Cycling

Men’s Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards); Men’s 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards); Women’s 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm)

Squash: Women’s singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards), Men’s singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm), Men’s singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm).

Table Tennis: Men’s team quarterfinal: 2 pm, Women’s team semi-finals: 11.30 pm.

Lawn Bowl: Women’s singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm), Men’s Pairs: India versus England (4 pm).