Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Medal standings and where India stand on day 3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Touted as one of the games where India would dominate at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Weightlifting won India another gold and a fifth overall medal on Sunday, July 31. The most recent of the winners, 19-year old Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 300kg across Snatch and Clean & Jerk to top the men’s 67kg category. Lalrinnunga also broke the Games record in his category with a 140kg lift in Snatch.

Earlier on Saturday, Mirabai Chanu had headlined a four medal count with her gold medal in the women’s 49kg event. Sanket Sargar and Bindyarani Devi had clinched silver medals in men’s and women’s 55kg events respectively while Gururaja Poojary won bronze in men’s 61kg.

India jumped above Malaysia, who have seven medals, in the tally owing to their second gold. The table is sorted by the most gold medals won and also includes tallies for silver, bronze, and the total medals till after Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s event in Weightlifting.

Australia sit atop the tally with a count of 32 medals that includes 13 golds while hosts England are second with a total of 25 medals.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: