Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Medal standings and where India stand on day 3

July 31, 2022 6:01:04 pm
Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Touted as one of the games where India would dominate at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Weightlifting won India another gold and a fifth overall medal on Sunday, July 31. The most recent of the winners, 19-year old Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 300kg across Snatch and Clean & Jerk to top the men’s 67kg category. Lalrinnunga also broke the Games record in his category with a 140kg lift in Snatch.
Jeremy’s Games Record Lift at @birminghamcg22 🔥@raltejeremy set the GR in Men’s 67kg Snatch event with the best lift of 140kg & winning a GOLD🥇 on his debut at the #CommonwealthGames 💪💪
Way to go!!! #Cheer4India🇮🇳#India4CWG2022@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik pic.twitter.com/nryNlOj30N
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 31, 2022
Earlier on Saturday, Mirabai Chanu had headlined a four medal count with her gold medal in the women’s 49kg event. Sanket Sargar and Bindyarani Devi had clinched silver medals in men’s and women’s 55kg events respectively while Gururaja Poojary won bronze in men’s 61kg.
India jumped above Malaysia, who have seven medals, in the tally owing to their second gold. The table is sorted by the most gold medals won and also includes tallies for silver, bronze, and the total medals till after Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s event in Weightlifting.
Australia sit atop the tally with a count of 32 medals that includes 13 golds while hosts England are second with a total of 25 medals.
Subscriber Only Stories
Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1.
|Australia
|13
|8
|11
|32
|2.
|England
|8
|13
|4
|25
|3.
|New Zealand
|7
|4
|2
|13
|4.
|Canada
|3
|3
|6
|12
|5.
|Scotland
|2
|4
|6
|12
|6.
|India
|2
|2
|1
|5
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
Eight new Covid-19 cases in Andamans
Bihar: Union minister’s party sacks leader who moved court against PM
Ellora Caves to become first monument in India to get hydraulic lift: ASI official
Residents feel Dakshina Kannada murders offshoot of religious animosity fuelled by hijab, halal rows
US woman’s bhangra performance wins hearts online. Watch video
‘Never want to give up’: Marathi actor Priya Bapat on her fitness journey
Flower beds to replace vegetables grown on land patches along rail tracks on Mumbai suburban network
Opposition to push for discussion on Agnipath in Parliament next week
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Punjab: AAP Malerkotla councillor shot dead inside gym
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Jharkhand Congress MLAs arrested in Bengal after being detained with Rs 49 lakh in cash