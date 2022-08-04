CWG 2022: Hima Das wins her heat to qualify for 200m semi-finals; Manju in women’s hammer throw final

August 4, 2022 6:55:41 pm
Star Indian sprinter Hima Das qualified for the women’s 200m semifinals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday The 22-year-old Hima led the five-woman field from the start with Rhoda Njobvu of Zambia clocking 23.85s to finish second while Jacent Nyamhunge of Uganda finished third with a timing of 24.07.
There are six heats lined up in the women’s 200m and the top-16 will qualify for the semi-final.
Hima won heat 2 but Favour Ofili of Nigeria (22.71s in Heat 1) and the formidable Elaine-Thompson-Herah (22.80s in heat 5) had superior timings. At least six athletes have clocked better time, compared to Hima, en route their semi-final entries.
Meanwhile, in the women’s hammer throw event, India’s Manju Bala advanced to the final while compatriot Sarita Singh failed to make the cut.
Subscriber Only Stories
The 33-year-old Bala finished 11th in the qualification round with a best throw of 59.68m in her first attempt. In the same event, the other Indian athlete Sarita failed to make the final after she finished 13th with her best throw of 57.48.
According to the rules, best 12 performers advance to the final, which will be held on Saturday, August 6.
Canada’s Camryn Rogers topped the qualification round with best throw of 74.68m, which is a Commonwealth Games record.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expectedPremium
Latest News
Shah Rukh Khan snapped at Mumbai airport after wrapping up UK schedule of Dunki. See photos, video
Pune cops launch probe after unidentified man beats up 2 stray dogs with stick
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why are we spinning faster, and what impact can it have?
Rahul Dholakia reacts to calls for boycotting Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Unfair to hundreds who worked hard to make the film’
Why NTA cancelled CUET UG 2022 second shift?
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
Extraordinary Attorney Woo Episode 11: Kang Tae-oh’s Lee Jun-ho raises the bar sky-high for other K-drama leads with back-hug cushion scene, say emotional fans
Karan Johar accuses Aamir Khan of changing syntax of Hindi cinema, holds him responsible as Bollywood loses the race to South cinema
Film producer moves court against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu
ED summons Sanjay Raut’s wife for questioning in money laundering case
Internet sensation Kili Paul lip-syncs to Raj Kapoor’s iconic Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar
Mindy Kaling talks about ‘breastfeeding guilt’ experienced by many mothers: ‘I felt total panic’