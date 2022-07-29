scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

CWG 2022, Day 1 schedule: India to start campaign in cricket, boxing, badminton and hockey

On the first day of the Games (July 29), Indian athletes will take part in mixed team badminton prelims, women’s cricket, women’s hockey, round 1 & 2 rounds of men’s as well as women’s table tennis and the triathlon.

July 29, 2022 7:42:51 am
CWG 2022 mascotPerry, the 2022 CWG mascot , at the gates of the Buckingam Palace. (Reuters)

With the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games done and dusted, it’s time to dive headfirst into the events proper. The Indian contingent are ready and pumping, with the eyes of the whole country on them.

India vs Australia T20 match (3.30 pm-7 pm IST)

The India women’s team will begin the campaign with a T20 cricket match against Australia on Friday. Both the teams have been clubbed in Group A along with Pakistan and Barbados. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be coming into the match against Australia after two members of their squad were left back in India after contracting Covid-19. India will next play Pakistan on July 31 and Barbados on August 3.

Mixed Team Badminton Prelims (6.30 pm-10 pm IST)

The mixed team badminton prelims will see India lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage. India and Pakistan share Group 1 alongside Australia and Sri Lanka. There are a total of 16 teams at Birmingham 2022 divided into four groups. The men’s team for this year’s quadrennial showpiece features Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and B Sumeeth Reddy. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponappa make the women’s team.

Women’s hockey (6.30 pm-10 pm IST)

The Indian women’s hockey team hope to hit the ground running when they go up against Ghana in the first game on Friday. After a rather disappointing Women’s World Cup performance, the Savita Punia-led team will hope to silence doubters in the Commonwealth Games. After Ghana, they play Wales before playing England on August 2. That will be their true litmus test before rounding off the pod with a match against Canada on August 3.

Table Tennis (Round 1: 2 pm to 7 pm IST, Round 2: 8.30 pm-1.30 am IST)

Before India competes for individual events, the men’s and the women’s table tennis team will have to go through two phases of qualifying on Friday. These will all be team events. If they qualify, they’ll go on to Saturday where they’ll be playing in the 3rd preliminary qualification round. Manika Batra, who won the team gold as well as the singles gold in CWG 2018, is easily the star of the squad. She will be ably supported by Diya Chitale, Sreeja Akula and Reeth Rishya. The men’s team consists of the wily veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty.

Triathlon (3.30 pm-8.30 pm IST)

17-year-old Sanjana Joshi and 27-year-old Pragnya Mohan will be representing India in the Triathlon events on Friday. In April, Mohan defended her South Asian Champion title at the 2022 Asia Triathlon Cup and South Asian Championship Pokhara in Nepal. In the same event, Maharashtra’s Joshi finished second. Based on their recent impressive performances, both triathletes were selected to represent India at the CWG.

Boxing (9 pm )

Indian boxer Shiva Thapa (Men’s 63.5kg), Sumit Kundu (Men’s 75kg),Rohit Tokas (Men’s 67kg) and Ashish Chaudhary (Men’s 75kG) will enter the ring in their Round of 32 bouts on the opening day of the CWG 2022 at National Exhibition Centre in Solihull.

All events will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and can be streamed on Sony Liv app.

