CWG 2022 Day 9 Schedule: India vs England in women’s T20 semifinal, India vs South Africa in men’s hockey semis

The Indian contingent will be in action on day 9 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.
Cricket (Semifinal)
India vs England (3.30 PM)
The buoyant Indian women’s team will take on England in the semifinal on Saturday in order to book a place in the final. India have a tough task ahead against England, who finished on top of Group 2 after thrashing NZ while India finished second in their group below Australia. Australia will be facing New Zealand in the second semi.
Hockey
India vs South Africa (10.30 PM)
The Indian men’s hockey team would fancy its chances of at least securing a silver medal from the Commonwealth Games as it will start as the overwhelming favourite against a lower-ranked South Africa in the first semifinal here on Saturday. The Indians were awarded the golden opportunity after South Africa stunned defending champions New Zealand in their final match to finish second in Pool A behind six-time champions Australia. India, on the other hand, finished on top of Pool B ahead of England to avoid Australia in the last four round.
Athletics and Para Athletics:
Women’s F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm
Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm
Women’s 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm
Women’s Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30pm
Men’s 5000m Final: Avinash Sable – 12:40am
Badminton
Women’s doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
Women’s singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu
Men’s singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth
Boxing:
Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu – 3PM
Men’s Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30PM
Women’s Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15PM
Women’s Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8pm
Men’s Werlterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas – 12:45pm
Super heavyweight (over 92kg):Sagar 1:30am
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
Women’s Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2pm
Women’s Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm
Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm
Men’s Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm
Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am
Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bhavina Patel – 1am
Men’s Singles – Quarter-Final 3: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran- 3.25 pm
Men’s Singles- Quarter-Final 4: Sanil Shetty- 3.25 pm
Women’s Semi-final 1: Sreeja Akula- 4.15 pm
Men’s Doubles Semi-final 2: Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran- 6pm
Wrestling (starts at 3pm)
Men’s Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar
Men’s Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra
Women’s Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag
Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat
Women’s Freestyle 50 kg – Nordic System match 3: Pooja Gehlot
Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen
Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat
Women’s Freestyle 50 kg – Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm
Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.
