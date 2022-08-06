Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India vs England in Cricket, India vs South Africa in hockey

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates from Birmingham, Day 9 Schedule of India (August 6): Indian women’s cricket will be up against hosts England in the semifinal of the T20 cricket in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, India’s men’s hockey team will lock horns with South Africa to book a place in the final. Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will play their respective quarterfinals.
Six Indian boxers, including world champion Nikhat Zareen, will be in action in their semifinal bouts. Indian wrestlers will look to add more medals to their tally. India’s para table tennis player Bhavina Patel will be playing her gold medal match. Sharat Kamal will be in action with G Sathiyan in the men’s doubles and Akula Sreeja in the mixed doubles. In Athletics, Avinash Sable will be in action in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final. Here’s the full India schedule for Day 9.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Indian women’s cricket will be up against hosts England in the semifinal of the T20 cricket in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, India’s men’s hockey team will lock horns with South Africa to book a place in the final. Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will play their respective quarterfinals. Boxers and wrestlers will be eager to add more medals to India's tally.