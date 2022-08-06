scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India vs England in Cricket, India vs South Africa in hockey

Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham, Day 9 Live Updates: Indian women's cricket team will face England in the women's T20, while the Indian men's hockey teal will be up against South Africa.

Updated: August 6, 2022 12:26:22 pm
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates from Birmingham, Day 9 Schedule of India (August 6): Indian women’s cricket will be up against hosts England in the semifinal of the T20 cricket in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, India’s men’s hockey team will lock horns with South Africa to book a place in the final. Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will play their respective quarterfinals.

Six Indian boxers, including world champion Nikhat Zareen, will be in action in their semifinal bouts. Indian wrestlers will look to add more medals to their tally. India’s para table tennis player Bhavina Patel will be playing her gold medal match. Sharat Kamal will be in action with G Sathiyan in the men’s doubles and Akula Sreeja in the mixed doubles. In Athletics, Avinash Sable will be in action in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final. Here’s the full India schedule for Day 9.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Follow all the live action from Birmingham.

12:26 (IST)06 Aug 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: CWG Daily Podcast!

In this episode, host Rahul Pandey joins Shivani Naik to talk about Murali Sreeshankar's turnaround during his penultimate jump as well as a foul that cost him his gold, the domination of India and Pakistan in wrestling, and the Brummie classic "balti" that has all the Commonwealth athletes and spectators addicted. LISTEN

12:05 (IST)06 Aug 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Indian women’s cricket will be up against hosts England in the semifinal of the T20 cricket in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, India’s men’s hockey team will lock horns with South Africa to book a place in the final. Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will play their respective quarterfinals. Boxers and wrestlers will be eager to add more medals to India's tally. 

Shivani Naik is trotting around Brummie land in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games. As the Brummies say, her features are ‘bosting’ (brilliant!). As ever, some incredible stories are pouring in from the lives of inspirational athletes to how they do what they do in their sport. Did you know how a girl born in China landed up in Canada to become a gold medallist? Or the hysteria around Mirabai Chanu at the Games. Watch the CWG drama unfold through Shivani’s eyes and wisdom by clicking here

Meanwhile, in Chennai, wizards of Chess from all over the world have gathered for the Chess Olympiad. From Magnus Carlsen, who walked in like a deity, to hometown's love R Praggnanandhaa, everyone is there. Also present is our own Sandip G, weaving poetic-prose with insights on some amazing life stories of players and tactical game play. He doesn’t miss a beat, so that you don’t miss the significance of any move. Please click here for Sandip G’s stories.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 11:59:50 am