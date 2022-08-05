Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: India to face England in women’s hockey semis, wrestlers Bajrang, Sakshi in action

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 8: Indian wrestlers will start their campaign in Birmingham on day 8. Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik will headline the women’s wrestling campaign in the 62 kg category whereas veteran wrestler Bajrang Punia will spearhead the men’s contingent in 65 KG Freestyle. Apart from them Anshu Malik (57kg), Divya Kakran (68kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) and Mohit Grewal (125kg) will also be in action. All these bouts will begin from 3 PM IST.
Indian women’s hockey team will also take on Australia in the semifinal at 12:45 AM. Having qualified for the semis clocking 23.42 seconds in her heat event, Hima Das will be in action in the Women’s 200m semifinal sprint.
After his record-breaking overall lift of 405 kg in the 109 kg-plus category of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt, 25, looked around for the bronze medallist, India’s Gurdeep Singh. This wasn’t the winner of Pakistan’s first gold at these Games being gracious for the camera, but friends wanting to share their moment of glory. Much later, away from the media gaze, the two would party into the night, sharing their joy with their favourite Sidhu Moosewala songs playing in the background. The same taste in music as well as a common culture and mother tongue had resulted in the two strongmen, from the two Punjabs on either side of the India-Pakistan border, bonding while competing against each other on the international circuit. READ MORE
Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will also be in action.