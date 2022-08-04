CWG 2022, Day 7 Live Updates: India hopeful of more medals

The India-Pakistan Group A match was one of the most talked about features of cricket at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo: BCCI Women/Twitter)

As women’s cricket gets auditioned and observed at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games for a possible and permanent entry into the Games gigs – such as Olympics – the city once again finds itself at an important inflection point in the sport’s history.

Way back in 1973, seven teams had lined up, mostly donning the inconvenient short culottes skirts in white, to play in the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1973, the final of which between England and Australia was hosted at Edgbaston. This was a full two years before the inaugural Men’s World Cup.