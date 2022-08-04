CWG 2022, Day 7 Live Updates: India hopeful of more medals

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates, Day 7 Schedule of India (August 4): With 18 medals in its kitty, India is seventh in the medal tally so far and will be eyeing more on Day 7 (Thursday). All eyes will be on these events where India expect more medals: Boxing- Nitu Ghangas, Nikhat Zareen, Hussamuddin Muhammed; Long Jump final-Gold medal event for Murali Sreeshankar; Women’s hammer throw- Sarita Singh and Manju Bala will be vying for a place.
In Table Tennis- Sathiyan Gnansekaran, Sharath Kamal Achanta, and Manika Batra in the fray; Squash and Para TT events; Hockey- India vs Wales (Men’s); Badminton- singles and doubles campaigns will also start. Here’s the full schedule of the Day 7
Follow the live updates below: