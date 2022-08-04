scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Live now

CWG 2022, Day 7 Live Updates: India hopeful of more medals

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 Schedule, Live Updates: Birmingham Games live updates from August 4.

By: Sports Desk |
August 4, 2022 12:20:03 pm
Commonwealth Games 2022 | CWG 2022 | CWG 2022 Day 7Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7: Follow all the live actions from Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates, Day 7 Schedule of India (August 4): With 18 medals in its kitty, India is seventh in the medal tally so far and will be eyeing more on Day 7 (Thursday). All eyes will be on these events where India expect more medals: Boxing- Nitu Ghangas, Nikhat Zareen, Hussamuddin Muhammed; Long Jump final-Gold medal event for Murali Sreeshankar; Women’s hammer throw- Sarita Singh and Manju Bala will be vying for a place.
In Table Tennis- Sathiyan Gnansekaran, Sharath Kamal Achanta, and Manika Batra in the fray; Squash and Para TT events; Hockey- India vs Wales (Men’s); Badminton- singles and doubles campaigns will also start. Here’s the full schedule of the Day 7

Follow the live updates below:

Live Blog

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7: Follow all the live actions from Birmingham.

The India-Pakistan Group A match was one of the most talked about features of cricket at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo: BCCI Women/Twitter)

As women’s cricket gets auditioned and observed at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games for a possible and permanent entry into the Games gigs – such as Olympics – the city once again finds itself at an important inflection point in the sport’s history.

Way back in 1973, seven teams had lined up, mostly donning the inconvenient short culottes skirts in white, to play in the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1973, the final of which between England and Australia was hosted at Edgbaston. This was a full two years before the inaugural Men’s World Cup.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 12:20:03 pm