Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 6 Live Updates: India eye more medals

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 Live: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 6 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Shivani Naik is trotting around Brummie land in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games. As the Brummies say, her features are ‘bosting’ (brilliant!). As ever, some incredible stories are pouring in from the lives of inspirational athletes to how they do what they do in their sport. Did you know how a girl born in China landed up in Canada to become a gold medallist? Or the hysteria around Mirabai Chanu at the Games.

Watch the CWG drama unfold through Shivani’s eyes and wisdom at https://indianexpress.com/profile/author/shivani-naik/