Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 6 Live Updates: India eye more medals

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates, Day 6 Schedule of India (August 3): The Indian contingent will be in action on Day 6 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Squash: Men’s Singles – Bronze Medal Match: Saurav Ghoshal vs James Willstrop (9.30 PM) Boxing: Women 45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) –QFs –Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm), 48-50 kg (light flyweight) – QFs – Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM), 66-70 kg (light middleweight) -QFs – Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am on Thursday) Men: 54-57 kg (featherweight) – QFs – Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm) 75-80 kg (light heavyweight)
Cricket: Women’s T20 – India versus Barbados – 10.30 PM, Hockey: Women’s Pool A – India versus Canada 03.30 PM, Men’s Pool B – India versus Canada – 06.30 PM Judo: Women’s 78kg QFs – Tulika Mann – 2.30 PM onwards: Men’s 100kg elimination round of 16 – Deepak Deswal – 2.30 PM onwards
Lawn Bowls: Men’s Singles 1 PM and 4 PM, Women’s Pair – India versus Nuie – 1 PM and 4 PM, Men’s Four – India versus Cook Islands and England – 7.30 PM and 10.30 PM Women’s Triple – India versus Nuie 07.30 PM Weightlifting: Men’s 109 kg – Lovpreet Singh – 02.00 PM, Women’s 87kg – Purnima Pandey – 06.30 PM, Men’s 109 kg – Gurdeep Singh – 11 PM Women Shot Put final: Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am on Thursday)
Follow all the live updates below:
Just as India starts to get serious about lawn bowls, given a gold medal has fetched up rather suddenly, comes the wicked Commonwealth Games twist to the tale: A winking hoot of a street-drama-take on the sport that sees the English poke fun at their own outrageously indulged sport which squats in the CWG at the expense of other self-declared worthies. (READ MORE)
In what is clearly an age-bending anomaly in Indian table tennis, Sharath Kamal likes blasting AC/DC and Guns ‘n Roses, and in rocker’s city Birmingham, has been feeding off Axl Rose. He also did other assorted age-bending things this week like beating Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna in the electric semifinals of the Men’s Team event. But he has tolerated some other forms of music, like Arijit Singh, that teammates G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai dig, and which he finds too heavy. “Too dard bharaa (pensive).” (READ MORE)
Rajath Kamal Achanta is talking about the phase that ‘almost derailed’ his brother Sharath’s career. It was when the ace paddler suffered a hamstring injury in 2015, which forced him to take bed rest and put table tennis on the back burner. (READ MORE)
A gold medal miss rubbed into their face by a wildly celebrating Malaysian team might just prove a trigger for renewed focus for four of India’s Thomas Cup winning heroes, who were humbled 3-1 going down at the National Exhibition Centre Arena in Tuesday’s CWG Mixed Team final. (READ MORE)
