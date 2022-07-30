CWG 2022, Day 2 schedule: Mirabai to go for gold in weightlifting, Lovlina to start her campaign in boxing, India vs Wales in women’s hockey

July 30, 2022 7:28:29 am
The Indian contingent will be in action on day 2 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The CWG have been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on the shooting dropped from the Birmingham Games programme. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 golds, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.
Lawn Bowls: India vs Malta (1 PM)
India’s men’s team will take on Malta in the triples sectional play on Saturday, July 30.
Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels in women’s singles section B – Round 3.
Gymnastics (Artistic): Women’s Team and individual qualification round (1:30 PM onwards)
All eyes will be on Pranati Nayak, who is fresh from bagging a bronze at the Asian Championships last month. Nayak will spearhead the Indian Women’s Team and individual qualification round.
Athletics: Marathon (1:30 PM)
India’s Nitender Rawat will be in action in the men’s marathon final.
Badminton:
Mixed team Group A (1:30 PM): India vs Sri Lanka
Mixed team Group A (11:30 PM): India vs Australia
Cycling:
Women’s sprint qualifying (2:30 PM onwards):Mayuri Lute and Triyasha Paul
Women’s 3000m individual pursuit qualifying (2:30 PM onwards): Meenakshi
Men’s 4000m Individual pursuit qualifying (2:30 PM onwards): Vishwajeet Singh and Dinesh Kumar
Men’s Keirin first round (8:30 PM onwards): Esow Alben
Weightlifting (1:30 PM onwards)
India’s Mirabai Chanu (55kg), Sanket Mahadev (55kg), Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (55kg) will be in action.
Table Tennis: India vs Guyana (Rd 3) (2 PM)
India’s women’s team, led by Manika Batra, will lock horns with Guyana in the third round of the group stage.
Boxing: Men and women (5 PM onwards)
Men: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Amzolele in 57 kg (5 PM), Sanjeet vs Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali in 92 kg (1 AM)
Women: Lovlina Borgohain vs Ariana Nicholson in Round of 16 (12 AM)
Squash:
Men’s singles round of 32 (4:30 PM onwards): Ramit Tandon vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica), Saurav Ghoshal vs TBD
Women’s singles round of 32 (4:30 PM onwards): Joshana Chinappa vs TBD, Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Aifa Azman (Malaysia)
Women’s Hockey: India vs Wales (11:30 PM)
Para Swimming: Men’s 100m backstroke (12:18 AM)
Ashish Kumar Singh will be be representing India at the men’s 100m backstroke S9 finals.
Swimming:
100m backstroke semifinal (1:14 AM): Srihari Nataraj
200m freestyle heat 3 (3:00 PM): Kushagra Rawat
All events will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and can be streamed on Sony Liv app.
