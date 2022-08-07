Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: India vs NZ in women’s hockey bronze play-off, IND vs AUS cricket final

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates from Birmingham, Day 10 Schedule of India (August 7): The India women’s team who blew away England on Saturday will take on Australia on Sunday for the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. All-rounder Sneh Rana showed nerves of steel by choking runs in death overs as India pipped the hosts by four runs to enter the final. Australia, meanwhile, defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in a closely contested match to book their berth in the final.
The India women’s hockey team would look to put the horrendous ‘clock’ controversy behind its back while eyeing a podium finish when it takes on New Zealand in the bronze medal match in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Four Indian boxers will be in fray for the gold medal match.
“I am feeling as if we have taken our Kohinoor back.” Madhukant Pathak can be granted the indulgence in hyperbole, for he has dreamed of this day for the better part of two decades. From the day he arranged for four bowls from Delhi through veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh in 2005 and began training players on a hockey pitch in Ranchi, Pathak has been working towards making India a force in lawn bowls, driven by his “madness” for the game. (READ MORE)
Three Kenyan runners set the pace for him as Avinash Sable gamely tailed them, forcing them to turn back to see where he was on track. In recent times, Kenyans usually crane their necks to see if Ethoipians or a Moroccan, the current world champion Soufiane El Bakkali, is on their shoulder. There was no El Bakkali at the Commonwealth Games, but Sable rattled the mighty Kenyans who are masters in the steeplechase and hold bragging rights at the CWG. (READ MORE)
“I am my favourite. I am,” Ravi Dahiya would say in an Insta video recorded by United World Wrestling, on the morning of his Commonwealth Games final where he brought India’s 4th of 6 wrestling gold at Coventry. It was unintentional swag, it was authentic though. “Arre, I couldn’t think of anyone. They asked, so I answered,” he would say later, even as American Jordan Burroughs topped the tally. Not for India’s silver medallist from Tokyo, and the most watchable grappler since Sushil Kumar. (READ MORE)
Priyanka Goswami recalls days when she rationed her appetite because there was no money for all meals while she trained as a racewalker away from home in Lucknow. (READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games day 10 at Birmingham.