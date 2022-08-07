scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022
Live now

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: India vs NZ in women’s hockey bronze play-off, IND vs AUS cricket final

Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham, Day 10 Live Updates: India will play against Australia for gold in women's cricket. Four Indian boxers will be in contention for the gold.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 7, 2022 12:37:31 pm
Commonwealth Games 2022 | CWG 2022 | CWG 2022 Schedule | CWG 2022 Day 10Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Live action from Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates from Birmingham, Day 10 Schedule of India (August 7): The India women’s team who blew away England on Saturday will take on Australia on Sunday for the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. All-rounder Sneh Rana showed nerves of steel by choking runs in death overs as India pipped the hosts by four runs to enter the final. Australia, meanwhile, defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in a closely contested match to book their berth in the final.

The India women’s hockey team would look to put the horrendous ‘clock’ controversy behind its back while eyeing a podium finish when it takes on New Zealand in the bronze medal match in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Four Indian boxers will be in fray for the gold medal match.

Here’s the full India schedule for Day 10.

Follow all the updates below

Live Blog

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 live updates: Follow all the live actions from Birmingham.

12:37 (IST)07 Aug 2022
CWG 2022: Silver in men’s fours adds to India’s growing lawn bowls story!

“I am feeling as if we have taken our Kohinoor back.” Madhukant Pathak can be granted the indulgence in hyperbole, for he has dreamed of this day for the better part of two decades. From the day he arranged for four bowls from Delhi through veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh in 2005 and began training players on a hockey pitch in Ranchi, Pathak has been working towards making India a force in lawn bowls, driven by his “madness” for the game. (READ MORE)

12:18 (IST)07 Aug 2022
Sable ends Kenyan steeplechase hegemony at CWG, wins silver medal!

Three Kenyan runners set the pace for him as Avinash Sable gamely tailed them, forcing them to turn back to see where he was on track. In recent times, Kenyans usually crane their necks to see if Ethoipians or a Moroccan, the current world champion Soufiane El Bakkali, is on their shoulder. There was no El Bakkali at the Commonwealth Games, but Sable rattled the mighty Kenyans who are masters in the steeplechase and hold bragging rights at the CWG. (READ MORE)

12:13 (IST)07 Aug 2022
CWG wrestling: After anxious moments off the mat to ‘make weight’, Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on it to win gold!

“I am my favourite. I am,” Ravi Dahiya would say in an Insta video recorded by United World Wrestling, on the morning of his Commonwealth Games final where he brought India’s 4th of 6 wrestling gold at Coventry. It was unintentional swag, it was authentic though. “Arre, I couldn’t think of anyone. They asked, so I answered,” he would say later, even as American Jordan Burroughs topped the tally. Not for India’s silver medallist from Tokyo, and the most watchable grappler since Sushil Kumar. (READ MORE)

12:11 (IST)07 Aug 2022
Priyanka Goswami leaves nothing to chance, races to 10k glory!

Priyanka Goswami recalls days when she rationed her appetite because there was no money for all meals while she trained as a racewalker away from home in Lucknow. (READ MORE)

12:10 (IST)07 Aug 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 live updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games day 10 at Birmingham.

Abraham Kibiwot, of Kenya, right, leads Avinash Mukund Sable, left, of India in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP/PTI)

Shivani Naik is trotting around Brummie land in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games. As the Brummies say, her features are ‘bosting’ (brilliant!). As ever, some incredible stories are pouring in from the lives of inspirational athletes to how they do what they do in their sport. Did you know how a girl born in China landed up in Canada to become a gold medallist? Or the hysteria around Mirabai Chanu at the Games. Watch the CWG drama unfold through Shivani’s eyes and wisdom by clicking here.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, wizards of Chess from all over the world have gathered for the Chess Olympiad. From Magnus Carlsen, who walked in like a deity, to hometown's love R Praggnanandhaa, everyone is there. Also present is our own Sandip G, weaving poetic-prose with insights on some amazing life stories of players and tactical game play. He doesn’t miss a beat, so that you don’t miss the significance of any move. Please click here for Sandip G’s stories.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 11:59:33 am