CWG 2022: Amit Panghal, Jasmine enter semi-finals to ensure five medals from ring 

August 4, 2022 7:55:02 pm
Amit Panghal and Jasmine won their respective bouts to take India’s medal count in boxing to five at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday. Panghal ensured a fourth medal from the boxing ring after winning his flyweight (48-51 kg) quarter-final against Scotland’s Lennon Mulligan.
Later in the day, Jasmine beat New Zealand’s Troy Garton by a 4-1 split verdict in the women’s lightweight (60kg) quarter-final.
In the men’s bout, it was an unanimous verdict in favour of the Indian southpaw, who had won a silver medal during the last edition in Gold Coast.
The bout wasn’t of great quality, but the 26-year-old Indian prevailed over his younger Scottish opponent, tiring him out with his solid defence. He gained points with occasional ferocious counter-attack.
In the first two rounds, Panghal employed a guard down approach to invite Mulligan to go on the offensive but swayed away from his reach with some nimble footwork.
In between, he did land a couple of left jabs to rattle the 20-year-old Scot, and in the final round, unleashed a barrage of ‘one-two’ combination (a left-jab followed by a right cross).
Mulligan, in fact, got a standing count and by the end of round two the writing was on the wall, and Panghal was assured of a second CWG medal.
Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohd Hussamudin (57kg) have also reached the semifinal stage to be assured of medals in their respective categories.
