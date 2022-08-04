scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

CWG 2022: Amit Panghal, Jasmine enter semi-finals to ensure five medals from ring 

In between, he did land a couple of left jabs to rattle the 20-year-old Scot and in the final round unleashed a barrage of 'one-two' combination (a left-jab followed by a right cross).

By: PTI |
August 4, 2022 7:55:02 pm
Amit Panghel after winning bout against Lennon Mulligan of Scotland. Credit (Twitter)

Amit Panghal and Jasmine won their respective bouts to take India’s medal count in boxing to five at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday. Panghal ensured a fourth medal from the boxing ring after winning his flyweight (48-51 kg) quarter-final against Scotland’s Lennon Mulligan.

Later in the day, Jasmine beat New Zealand’s Troy Garton by a 4-1 split verdict in the women’s lightweight (60kg) quarter-final.

In the men’s bout, it was an unanimous verdict in favour of the Indian southpaw, who had won a silver medal during the last edition in Gold Coast.

The bout wasn’t of great quality, but the 26-year-old Indian prevailed over his younger Scottish opponent, tiring him out with his solid defence. He gained points with occasional ferocious counter-attack.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits

In the first two rounds, Panghal employed a guard down approach to invite Mulligan to go on the offensive but swayed away from his reach with some nimble footwork.

In between, he did land a couple of left jabs to rattle the 20-year-old Scot, and in the final round, unleashed a barrage of ‘one-two’ combination (a left-jab followed by a right cross).

Mulligan, in fact, got a standing count and by the end of round two the writing was on the wall, and Panghal was assured of a second CWG medal.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohd Hussamudin (57kg) have also reached the semifinal stage to be assured of medals in their respective categories.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 07:55:02 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

3

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

4

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

5

Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far, what's new

Featured Stories

Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning
Money laundering case

ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul
Mumbai

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill
Explained

Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

NTA cancels CUET exam's second shift on Day 1, here's why

NTA cancels CUET exam's second shift on Day 1, here's why

Explained: Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lankan port
ICYMI

Explained: Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lankan port

Premium
How to tame a beast called cholesterol

How to tame a beast called cholesterol

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, CWG, India's medal tally, India at CWG 2022, Tejaswin Shankar, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Tulika Maan, Saurav Ghosal
CWG 2022, Day 6 | In Pics: India add 5 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 04: Latest News