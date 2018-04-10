CWG 2018: Heena Sidhu wins gold medal in 25m Pistol; disappointment for Gagan Narang

CWG 2018: Heena Sidhu bagged the gold medal in 25m Pistol event. (Source: Reuters) CWG 2018: Heena Sidhu bagged the gold medal in 25m Pistol event. (Source: Reuters)

CWG 2018: On Day 6 of CWG, Gagan Narang and Chain Singh failed to increase India’s medal tally in Men’s 50m rifle prone event in Gold Coast. While the former eight-time CWG gold medallist finished in seventh position, Chain Singh finished 4th after a good start. But India’s hopes of a medal in shooting were not over courtesy Heena Sidhu and Annu Singh in Women’s 25m pistol and they didn’t disappoint. Heena Sidhu won gold medal while Annu Singh failed to get a medal in her main category. By wearing the yellow metal around her neck, Heena became the first double medallist at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. (CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 6)