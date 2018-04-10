CWG 2018: Heena Sidhu wins gold medal in 25m Pistol; disappointment for Gagan Narang

CWG 2018: On Day 6 of CWG, Gagan Narang and Chain Singh failed to increase India’s medal tally in Men’s 50m rifle prone event in Gold Coast. While the former eight-time CWG gold medallist finished in seventh position, Chain Singh finished 4th after a good start. But India’s hopes of a medal in shooting were not over courtesy Heena Sidhu and Annu Singh in Women’s 25m pistol and they didn’t disappoint. Heena Sidhu won gold medal while Annu Singh failed to get a medal in her main category. By wearing the yellow metal around her neck, Heena became the first double medallist at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. (CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 6)
Live Blog
CWG 2018 Live Score, India Shooting Live Updates: Heena Sidhu, Annu Singh Shooting Live
Former 8-time Gold medallist Gagan Narang and Chain Singh failed to win a medal for India in Men's 50m rifle prone event. While Narang stood finished 7th, Singh finished in the 4th position. Now, Heena Sidhu and Annu Singh will compete in Women's 25m pistol final. Can they win India's first medal on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games?
Highlights
HEENA SIDHU WINS GOLD!
Heena Sidhu wins gold for India - first on Day 6 - in the 25m Pistol. She finishes with 38 points and creates a Games Record in the process!
Shots - 19-20/24 - Scores
Chain Singh - 9.3 + 10.0 -=204. 8
Chain Singh is ELIMINATED in the 4th place. It means he will also not win any medal for India. This is disappointing for Indian fans.
Shots -13-14/24 - Scores
Gagan Narang - 9.7 + 10.5 - 142.3
Chain Singh - 10.6 + 10.6 = 144.8
Gagan Narang has been ELIMINATED! This is shocking! He was touted to win the gold but he has been eliminatedf way too early. Chain Singh still in the silver medal position.
Annu Singh, Heena Sidhu qualify to 25m pistol final
Both the Indian shooters Annu Singh and Heena Sidhu have qualified to the final of the 25m air pistol. Annu Singh, who scored 293 in the precision round, scored 291 in rapid round, to get to a total of 584 and stood second in qualifying round. Heena Sidhu, who scored 286 in precision scored 293 in rapid, to get to a total of 579 and enter the final. She stood third in the qualifying round.
Gagan Narang, Chirag Singh qualify to reach 50m rifle prone final
India's Gagan Narang stood in the third position with a total score of 617 in the qualifying round to make it to the final of men's 50m rifle prone event. He scored 102.5, 104.8, 102.3, 103.2, 103.4 and 100.8 in his 6 series, respectively.
CWG 2018 Live Updates: Shooting
Heena Sidhu won a medal in Women's 10m Air Pistol. That was a silver medal but on Tuesday she has a chance to better it when she comeptes in the women's 25m Air Pistol event. She will begin as the favourite. The other Indian shooter in action is Gagan Narang who will be competing in Men's 50m Rifle Prone in which he won a silver medal in Glasgow. Can he win a gold here?
For the gold medal,
Heena Sidhu shoots - 00X00 - 38
Elena Galiabovitch shoots - X000X - 35
After the ninth series, Heena Sidhu remains in gold medal position with 34 points. Shoots 3 in the last round and the lead is down to two. Galiabovitch the other competitor. Azahari of Malaysia is eliminated and gets the bronze medal
In the eighth series, Heena Sidhu hits 4/5 and Galiaovitch hits 4/5. Heena continues to lead by 3 points - 31 as against Elena's 28. Alia Sazana Azahari of Malaysia is on 24
After the seventh series, Heena Sidhu is in gold medal position. Galiabovitch misses three of her five shots. Sidhu is on 27 and the Australian on 25. Xiu Hong Teh of Singapore is eliminated in a shoot off
After six series, Annu Singh has been eliminated. She scores 15 points to stand bottom of the pyramid - finishes sixth. Heena Sidhu and Galiabovitch are locked on 23
After 10 shots and five series, Pei Chin Ng of Malaysia has been eliminated. Heena Sidhu stays second with 18 points. Annu Singh is sixth with 13 points
After 8 shots and four series, Heena Sidhu is second and Annu Singh is flirting with elimination. Lalita of Australia is the first to be eliminated
Standings after Stage 1 sees Annu Singh in fifth and Heena Sidhu tied second. Now we're going to have the Elimination series
Women's 25m Pistol Final is underway with shots of 7 from Heena Sidhu and 5 from Annu Singh after the first two series
We're ticking down towards the Women's 25m Pistol Final where Heena Sidhu and Annu Singh will be in action. They are strong contenders to end India's wait for medal today in Gold Coast.
India might have missed out a medal in men's shooting on Day 6 - but now it will be women's 25m pistol final in which two Indians have qualified. Annu Singh and Heena Sidhu will be in contention to get a podium finish. Can they start India's medal run on Day 6 in Gold Coast?
Gagan Narang is an eight-time Gold medallist in Commonwealth Games 2018. He has a total of 10 medals in CWG. This year, he was also competing in only event, unlike his previous campaigns. What went wrong?
Wales David Phelps win the gold medal by creating a CWG record with a total score of 248.8. Scotland's Neil Stirton gets the silver with 247.7 while England's Kenneth Parr wins bronze with a total of 226.6.
India might have missed out on a medal i Men's 50 m rifle prone but their hopes of a medal in shooting on Day 6 are not over yet. It will be Annu Singh and Heena Sidhu who will be in contention for a podium finish in 25m air pistol final. Can they win a medal for India?
Gagan Narang, who was touted to be a gold medal prospect for India in Men's 50m rifle prone, had a shocking result after he finished in the 7th position in the final. Chain Singh looked in good form as he continued to be in the second position but he had a few bad shots, and he finished 4th eventually. It means India will not win a medal in men's shooting on Day 6.
Chain Singh - 10.4 + 10.5 = 185.5
Chain Singh remains in the 4th position after 18 shots. He needs a big round this one or he will be eliminated and India will get no medal. Can he survive?
Chain Singh - 9.5 + 10.3 - 164.6
Chain Singh drops down to the 4th position now and it is for the first time in this match that no Indian shooter is in the medal position. This will be hard to swallow for the Indian fans.
Gagan Narang - 9.6 + 10.3 - 123.6
Chain Singh - 10.3 + 10.5 = 122.1
Gagan Narang maintains his 7th position while Chain Singh climbs up to the silver medal position for India. Can he sustain this for next 12 shots?
Gagan Narang - 9.5 + 10.3 + 10 + 10.1 + 10.6 = 102
Chain SIngh - 10.2 + 10.3 + 10.7 + 10.5 + 10..0 = 103
Gagan Narang has dropped down significantly to the 7th position after the next 5 shots. Chain Shing has climbed up to the joint 4th position with England's Kenneth Parr. This is not going down well for India.
Gagan Narang - 10.5 + 10.5 + 9.7 + 10.1 + 10.7 = 51.5
Chain Singh - 10.5 +10.5 + 10.4 + 10.5 + 10.3 = 51.3
Gagan Narang stands in the third position after first 5 shots, while Chain Singh falls down to the sixth position after the first 5 shots. Can he survive in the next round?
Gagan Narang and Chain Singh will now be in action in 50m rifle prone final. This is utmost important for India. A medal is the prize. HERE WE GO!
It is time for the final of the Men's 50m rifle prone at Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Indian fans will be hoping that Gagan Narang and Chirag Singh can clinch podium finish to increase their medal tally.
India have so far won two gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals in shooting so far in Gold Coast:
Manu Bhaker - Gold (10m air pistol)
Jitu Rai - Gold (10m Air Pistol)
Heena Sidhu - Silver (10m Air Pistol)
Mehuli Ghosh - Silver (10m Air Rifle)
Ravi Kumar - Bronze (10m Air Rifle)
Om Mitharval - Bronze (10m Air Pistol)
Apurvi Chandela - Bronze (10m Air Rifle)
Gagan Naran won the silver medal in 50m rife prone event in Commonwealth Games 2014 at Glasgow. Now, four years later, he will look to convert the silver to gold. If he manages to do it, he will be the third shooter after Manu Bhaker and Jitu Rai to clinch the top podium finish for India.
Gagan Narang and Chain Singh will compete to grab a medal in the Men's 50m Rifle Prone final up next. The event is likely to start in about an hour and it will be a great opportunity for India to carry on their gold rush. Narang won the silver in the event at Glasgow four years ago - can he convert it to gold this time?
Annu Singh scored 98, 96 and 97 in the three series, respectively in Rapid round to reach the final. Heena Sidhu scored 95, 99 and 99 in Rapid round to reach the final.
Heena Sidhu has slipped down the rankings after initial few shots in the 25m air pistol rapid round but Annu Singh is maintaining her lead on the top. She scored a total of 98 in her first series.
Here are the scores of Heena Sidhu and Annu Singh in the precision qualifying round -
Annu Singh scored 96, 99 and 98 in the three series, respectively in the precision round to top the round.
Heena Sidhu scored 95, 93 and 98 in the three series, respectively, in th precision round to remain in the sixth position.
The Women's 25m Air Pistol Precision Qualification Round is over and it will be the Air Pistol Rapid Qualification event up next in which both Annu Singh and Heena Sidhu will look to perform well to qualify for the final.
Chain Singh also qualified to the 50m Rifle Prone final after he stood in the sixth position with a total of 614.2. Singh was leading earlier wover Narang but he failed to score high points in the final three series and he continued to drop down.
India's Gagan Narang stood in the third position with a total score of 617 in the qualifying round to make it to the final of men's 50m rifle prone event. He scored 102.5, 104.8, 102.3, 103.2, 103.4 and 100.8 in his 6 series, respectively.
India's Annu Singh tops the precision roud with a total of 293 points while Heena Sidhu stood 7th with a total of 286 points. Now the two shooters will compete in 25m air pistol rapid round. The top 8 shooters will qualify for the final.
Annu Singh is currently on top position with a total of 145 while Heena Sidhu is on the fourth position with a total of 143 after two series.