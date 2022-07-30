Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar Singh hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final at Commonwealth Games

Updated: July 30, 2022 5:04:04 pm
Indian gymnastics’ constant motor-mouth, who loves to shoot videos and add his own commentary, the sport’s resident funnyman, Yogeshwar Singh of Services made the finals of the Individual All-Around in gymnastics late on Friday with a score of 73.600. The Ambala-born loves to keep the atmosphere light, but is known for some of the most precise execution of the hardest elements in gymnastics currently.
The Parallel Bars in men are the most ambitious frontiers on which new Difficulty routines are being developed by top gymnasts across the world every two months. Yogeshwar is known to keep pace with the latest trends, and for his ability to accommodate new difficult elements into his routine, with the parallel bars demanding a combination of 10-12 back to back tough manoeuvres.
Yogeshwar’s eye-catching and high-scoring elements to watch out for are the Diamidov, Helitril, & also Bhavsar (check images from Code of Points), that bring him big execution scores on the Bars. The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) athlete, training under coach Rajan at Pune’s RPDS, has remarkable capacity on all apparatus, which has led to his All-Around entry into the final.
Known for his pinpoint execution on precise technical movements, Yogeshwar’s total of 73.600 was down to his all-round abilities, fortified by an elastic body that naturally aids his risk-taking on these sets of movements.
Subscriber Only Stories
Yogeshwar performs the Tsukahara 720 stretch with a double twist on his first vault, and has a Handspring 540 as his second. Not too shabby on Floor Exercise, Yogeshwar can go toe to toe with the best on the bars and vault, hold his own on the pommel horse, but has a distinct weakness on the Roman Rings, which need exceptional upper body strength.
The Rings, post specialist Rakesh Patra, have been India’s undoing, and Yogeshwar will need to up his game, besides ensuring no falls while sticking landings on the vault and bars and the floor routines.
Yet, Yogeshwar, the gymnast who loves making videos, would like to cut some frames at the gymnastics arena that can make for great videos he can talk for years about.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row
Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Rajkummar Rao buys Janhvi Kapoor’s three-storey Juhu house for Rs 44 crore, once had only Rs 18 in his bank account
Airport fashion: Disha Patani to Kiara Advani, celebs amp up the style quotient
Before NEET UG 2022 result is out, check Karnataka MBBS admission process and cut-off
Karan Johar on Hindi films not performing at box office: ‘Bollywood bashing is nonsense’
Pope: Canadian residential schools were cultural ”genocide”
Missing Lewandowski is big, and ambitious Leipzig ever-improving but Bayern still the favourites in German Cup final: Matthäus
Watch: Singapore’s Deputy PM plays ‘Hotel California”
Booker winner Geetanjali Shree’s event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her
Supreme Court gives Karnataka a week to decide on ward-wise quota to facilitate Bengaluru city polls
Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar Singh hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final at Commonwealth Games
Though no stranger to controversies, ex-Baba Farid V-C Dr Raj Bahadur has illustrious career
Pune: Four caught stealing spare parts of armoured vehicles from Army base workshop in Khadki