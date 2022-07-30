Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar Singh hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final at Commonwealth Games

Indian gymnastics’ constant motor-mouth, who loves to shoot videos and add his own commentary, the sport’s resident funnyman, Yogeshwar Singh of Services made the finals of the Individual All-Around in gymnastics late on Friday with a score of 73.600. The Ambala-born loves to keep the atmosphere light, but is known for some of the most precise execution of the hardest elements in gymnastics currently.

The Parallel Bars in men are the most ambitious frontiers on which new Difficulty routines are being developed by top gymnasts across the world every two months. Yogeshwar is known to keep pace with the latest trends, and for his ability to accommodate new difficult elements into his routine, with the parallel bars demanding a combination of 10-12 back to back tough manoeuvres.

Yogeshwar’s eye-catching and high-scoring elements to watch out for are the Diamidov, Helitril, & also Bhavsar (check images from Code of Points), that bring him big execution scores on the Bars. The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) athlete, training under coach Rajan at Pune’s RPDS, has remarkable capacity on all apparatus, which has led to his All-Around entry into the final.

Known for his pinpoint execution on precise technical movements, Yogeshwar’s total of 73.600 was down to his all-round abilities, fortified by an elastic body that naturally aids his risk-taking on these sets of movements.

Yogeshwar performs the Tsukahara 720 stretch with a double twist on his first vault, and has a Handspring 540 as his second. Not too shabby on Floor Exercise, Yogeshwar can go toe to toe with the best on the bars and vault, hold his own on the pommel horse, but has a distinct weakness on the Roman Rings, which need exceptional upper body strength.

The Rings, post specialist Rakesh Patra, have been India’s undoing, and Yogeshwar will need to up his game, besides ensuring no falls while sticking landings on the vault and bars and the floor routines.

Yet, Yogeshwar, the gymnast who loves making videos, would like to cut some frames at the gymnastics arena that can make for great videos he can talk for years about.