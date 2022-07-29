scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Commonwealth Games, and Olympics, can help cricket add the ‘World’ in its World Cups

Multi-sport events seem perfect testing grounds for adding to the game’s diversity before increasing team slots for World Cups and qualifiers

Written by Rahul Pandey |
Updated: July 29, 2022 10:15:41 am
Indian women T20 team during their training session at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK. (PTI)

Eleven teams had participated in the Women’s World Cup in India back in 1997, a year before cricket made its debut in the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur. Eight teams featured in the latest Women’s World Cup earlier this year. Across the seven Women’s T20 World Cups, the number of teams went from eight in 2009 to 10 in 2020. That number won’t change to 12 until 2026. Women or men, cricket World Cups have always had less of the ‘World’ in them.

Enter the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While this edition is a first for women cricketers and the T20 format, a men’s 50-over competition had been staged at Kuala Lumpur 1998. Birmingham, however, seems a more pivotal point in the game’s history with the International Cricket Council looking to take cricket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

At the Birmingham Games, cricket walks in as the new kid around the block, all pumped up to show everyone what it’s got. For watchers of the game, the task of locating the cricketers in the opening ceremony among the large contingents of athletes would’ve been an alien feeling. The players have few of their own. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has talked about the unique experience of getting to stay at the Games Village alongside athletes from other games ahead of the tournament opener against Australia.

READ |IND vs AUS in CWG 2022: Pooja Vastrakar floats ‘killing attitude’ idea, team adopts it before Aussie game

“Staying in the village is a little different from the other tournaments we’ve played but we’re enjoying and adapting to these things,” Kaur said. “Everytime, wherever you go, you have to wear your card otherwise nobody is going to recognise you.”

Once they take guard, though, there is a larger responsibility at hand for all the cricketers participating. Heather Knight, who is no stranger to leading England at a major tournament at home, does understand the additional weight on shoulders at this particular time.

“It is a chance for us as a sport to reach some people we haven’t reached before,” Knight had said in a recent chat with Sky Sports.

“A huge stage to show what we can do. The platform to reach so many people is there, so our job is to be successful and show the skills that we have.”

While cricket looks to travel to new regions and introduce itself to a new audience, there is bona fide proof of its world map being significantly bigger than the ICC has portrayed through its world events.

FairBreak Invitational has shown way forward

After leading England to the 2022 World Cup Final, Knight was among the 90 players who participated in the FairBreak Invitational, a six-team tournament featuring players from almost three dozen countries, the majority of them being ICC Associate Member nations. Considering participation demographic alone would be patronizing a tournament that displayed how well players from these Associate countries could gel with the very best in the business – from the 22-year old Dutch opener Sterre Kalis featuring in seven fifty-plus partnerships alongside veterans such as New Zealand’s Sophie Devine and West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor, to 40-year old Japanese left-arm spinner Shizuka Miyaji picking up six wickets from just seven overs.

Germany all-rounder Tina Gough perhaps summed up the situation best for most of the Associate nation players participating in the franchise T20 tournament.

“It’s still a small sport in Germany. Obviously football there is so huge that it’s hard for cricket to compete but we’re definitely growing. The number of clubs is growing every year. So to have a spotlight on us like at this tournament is amazing,” Gough said.

For a game that has and still very much presents itself as an international-contest driven product, a page out of the FairBreak book of diversity needs to be stolen, without shame at once. And it needs to be used at major tournaments.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Reservations around the quality of the contest are likely to come into the fray whenever the idea of more teams at major tournaments is proposed. T20, with its more favorable odds for the underdogs, is the perfect format for expansion. The Commonwealth Games and the Olympics seem the perfect testing grounds for it before increasing the team slots for the World Cups and their qualifiers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

For the first time in the 21st century, cricket has got the tag of a new sport, at these multi-sport events. It has the luxury of taking measures unburdened by a past, albeit in the bubble of these multi-sport events. Maybe, just maybe, they can help it add the ‘World’ in its World Cups.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

4

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

5

Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Explained: Why a Vogue cover created a controversy for Olena Zelenska
Explained: Why a Vogue cover created a controversy for Olena Zelenska
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in S...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in S...
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Sensex surges over 550 points, Nifty above 17,100-mark

Sensex surges over 550 points, Nifty above 17,100-mark

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Premium
Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due
Delhi Confidential

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records
Q3 results

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Premium
Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies
In Mumbai

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 29: Latest News