scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Live now

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: India eyes gold in Lawn Bowls, TT and Badminton

Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham Live Updates, Day 5: India has three Golds, three Silver, and three bronze so far.

By: Sports Desk |
August 2, 2022 11:54:25 am
Commonwealth Games Live, Day 5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates, Day 5 (August 02): India to face South Africa in the ultimate clash to secure the gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The match will start at 4.15 PM IST. Defending champions India will lock horns against Singapore in the men’s gold medal match. The match will start at 6 PM IST.

In the mixed badminton team event, India will face Malaysia in the gold medal match. The final will start at 10 PM IST. The Indian weightlifters Punam Yadav (2 PM), Usha Bannaur (11 PM) and Vikas Thakur (6 Pm) will also be in action, hoping to add some more medals in India’s tally. Indian women’s will be up against England in hockey. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Follow all the live action of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Live Blog

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: Follow all the live updates from Birmingham

India’s women’s lawn bowls team have funded their own travel at times, the historic CWG medal should change that

Lovely Choubey used to be a promising long jumper from Jharkhand in her youth, having represented East Zone and with dreams of representing India. Born to a Class 4 employee of the Central Mine Design Limited, with very little to aid her ambitions, Lovely hoped sport would help her take off in life, like in the sand pit. It also led to her trainer putting her through an over-rigorous regimen, and injuring her hips. Distraught, she spent a good few months feeling wretched, before Bihar’s then cricket umpire Madhukant Pathak invited her over to try out lawn bowls. A constable in the Jharkhand Police now, Lovely found the gentle rolling pace and calming rhythm of lawn bowls an oasis for her shattered confidence. Knowing nothing of it, but always a bright brain, she got cracking on the nuanced angles of rolling the bowls around the game’s Jack, the target ball.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 11:54:25 am