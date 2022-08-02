Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: India eyes gold in Lawn Bowls, TT and Badminton

India’s women’s lawn bowls team have funded their own travel at times, the historic CWG medal should change that

Lovely Choubey used to be a promising long jumper from Jharkhand in her youth, having represented East Zone and with dreams of representing India. Born to a Class 4 employee of the Central Mine Design Limited, with very little to aid her ambitions, Lovely hoped sport would help her take off in life, like in the sand pit. It also led to her trainer putting her through an over-rigorous regimen, and injuring her hips. Distraught, she spent a good few months feeling wretched, before Bihar’s then cricket umpire Madhukant Pathak invited her over to try out lawn bowls. A constable in the Jharkhand Police now, Lovely found the gentle rolling pace and calming rhythm of lawn bowls an oasis for her shattered confidence. Knowing nothing of it, but always a bright brain, she got cracking on the nuanced angles of rolling the bowls around the game’s Jack, the target ball.