Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Live Updates: Eyes on weightlifters to add more medals

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates, Day 4 (August 01): All eyes will be on Indian weightlifters again, given this sporting event has given India all three Golds, two Silver, and one bronze so far. Weightlifters Ajay Singh and Gurinder Kaur will be in action on Monday in Men’s 81kg and Women’s 71kg categories, respectively.

Indian men’s hockey team will be up against England after thrashing Ghana by 11 goals margin in their opener on Sunday. India’s badminton team and men’s Table Tennis team will be looking to win their semifinal fixture to secure two medals. Later in the evening, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinnapa will play their quarterfinal matches in men’s and women’s singles. Indian boxers will also be in action.

Follow all the live updates of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.