Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 Live updates: India to play Pakistan, Jeremy eyes medal in weightlifting

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates, Day 3 Schedule of India (July 31): Mirabai Chanu bossed the 49kg field as expected to defend her Commonwealth Games title and give India the first gold medal of the Birmingham edition on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the Women’s 55kg category, raising India’s medal tally to 4. Partially fulfilling the promise he made to himself four years back, young weightlifter Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in men’s 55kg category. Another weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games.
Follow all the live updates below:
Indian gymnastics’ constant motor-mouth, who loves to shoot videos and add his own commentary, the sport’s resident funnyman, Yogeshwar Singh of Services made the finals of the Individual All-Around in gymnastics late on Friday with a score of 73.600. The Ambala-born loves to keep the atmosphere light, but is known for some of the most precise execution of the hardest elements in gymnastics currently. The Parallel Bars in men are the most ambitious frontiers on which new Difficulty routines are being developed by top gymnasts across the world every two months. Yogeshwar is known to keep pace with the latest trends, and for his ability to accommodate new difficult elements into his routine, with the parallel bars demanding a combination of 10-12 back to back tough manoeuvres. Read More
Less than a minute to go until the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Individual All-Around Final gets underway at Arena Birmingham. India's Yogeshwar Singh will be in action in the men's individual all-round final.
Going into her first Commonwealth Games, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam had been hailed by many as ‘Mirabai 2.0’. One can see why. They both share the same sport, same state, same city, similar career trajectories i.e. up, and even started their journeys at the SAI North Eastern Regional Centre in Imphal. And on Saturday, they both won a medal for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Lifting weights literally and metaphorically off her shoulders, the 23-year-old displayed calmness and confidence on her way to wearing silver by lifting a total of 202kg (86kg in snatch, a Games record of 116kg in clean and jerk) in the Women’s 55kg Weightlifting final. Her personal best total and only one less than the gold winner, Adijat Adenike Olarinoye of Nigeria. READ MORE
India's Taniya Choudhary is in action in the Lawn Bowls. She has lost all three women's singles Sectional Play games so far. She is up against Shauna O'Neill of Northern Ireland and is currently trailing 1-3.
Superlatives that don’t border on hyperbole. A hare that jaunts ahead of a tortoise, uncaring of some consolatory proverb. An 4’11” Indian woman who saunters on stage, and gets tattooed 6 foot gym-boys with ripped biceps and gelled spiked hair in the crowd, to utter “whoa, I couldn’t lift 88 like her, maan.” Mirabai Chanu gave Birmingham’s diaspora assembled at the National Exhibition Centre, an experience they’ll not forget too soon. Or ever. Adjectives flowed. Fantastic. Different level. In a league of her own. Every announcement of a lift of the Snatch or Clean & Jerk, raised hysterical anticipation, and not just amongst the ethnic Indian supporters. The MC in the arena couldn’t stop repeating that the assembled crowd, some connoisseurs, others casual drifters into ‘the lifting’ were in the presence of an outstanding sports hero, a World Champion, an Olympic medallist and a world record holder. READ MORE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 3 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games from Birmingham. All eyes will be on the Indian women's cricket team, who will face Pakistan in their second match. India's weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Popy Hazarika, and Achinta Sheuli will look to extend India's medal tally on Day 3. World Champion Nikhat Zareen will start her campaign. Apart from her, Shiva Thapa, Sumit Kundu and Sagar Ahlawat will also battle it out today in the Round of 16. Indian men's hockey will also begin their Commonwealth campaign today, when they face lowly Ghana. Sharath Kamal-led men's table tennis team will face Bangladesh in the quarterfinals. The Indian Badminton team will also be in action for the mixed team quarterfinal. Indian athletes will also be competing in the Cycling, Swimming, Lawn Bowls, Squash, and Gymnastic disciplines on Day 3.