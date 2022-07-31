Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 Live updates: India to play Pakistan, Jeremy eyes medal in weightlifting

Commonwealth Games Day 3 Live: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 3 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games from Birmingham. All eyes will be on the Indian women's cricket team, who will face Pakistan in their second match. India's weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Popy Hazarika, and Achinta Sheuli will look to extend India's medal tally on Day 3. World Champion Nikhat Zareen will start her campaign. Apart from her, Shiva Thapa, Sumit Kundu and Sagar Ahlawat will also battle it out today in the Round of 16. Indian men's hockey will also begin their Commonwealth campaign today, when they face lowly Ghana. Sharath Kamal-led men's table tennis team will face Bangladesh in the quarterfinals. The Indian Badminton team will also be in action for the mixed team quarterfinal. Indian athletes will also be competing in the Cycling, Swimming, Lawn Bowls, Squash, and Gymnastic disciplines on Day 3.