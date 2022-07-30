Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Mirabai favourite to win gold, Lovlina to start her campaign

With snatch improvement on her mind, Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold at CWG 2022!

The heaviest weight on Mirabai Chanu’s shoulders on Saturday is going to be the weight of expectations. With a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year – India’s best weightlifting feat at the event – it would not be immodest to say that her Commonwealth Games task is almost a foregone conclusion. With the top lifters from China and Korea missing, Chanu is undoubtedly the favourite to leave Birmingham with the 49kg gold around her neck. Her 203kg combined lift in Tokyo qualified her for the event, and is 35kg better than the next best qualifier – Stella Peter Kingsley of Nigeria – who lifted 168kg at the world championships last year. The other lifters in the fray could be Mauritius’ Roilya Ranaivosoa and Papua New Guinea’s Loa Dika Toua, who lifted 164kg and 167kg at Tokyo respectively to make the cut. Both of them have personal bests of 180kg, but have been nowhere near Chanu’s personal best of 205kg, which she lifted at the Asian Championships in Tashkent last year. Read More