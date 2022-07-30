Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Mirabai favourite to win gold, Lovlina to start her campaign

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates, Day 2 Schedule of India: The “killer instinct” was nowhere to be seen when Australia put the Indian women’s cricket team under the pump but the country’s shuttlers and paddlers steamrolled their hapless rivals on the opening day of Commonwealth Games on Day 1. The Indian women’s hockey team was also off to a winning start with a 5-0 victory over Ghana. Ace boxer Shiva Thapa outclassed Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch in the first round of the 63.5kg category. India defeated Pakistan 5-0 in the mixed-team badminton event.
Srihari Nataraj was at the national camp in Bangalore, training in the pool, when he was informed about the passing away of his father last year in January. The swimmer, who lives in Bangalore, drove 23km from the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Excellence to his home in Malleswaram to be with his family. (Read More)
The heaviest weight on Mirabai Chanu’s shoulders on Saturday is going to be the weight of expectations. With a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year – India’s best weightlifting feat at the event – it would not be immodest to say that her Commonwealth Games task is almost a foregone conclusion. With the top lifters from China and Korea missing, Chanu is undoubtedly the favourite to leave Birmingham with the 49kg gold around her neck. Her 203kg combined lift in Tokyo qualified her for the event, and is 35kg better than the next best qualifier – Stella Peter Kingsley of Nigeria – who lifted 168kg at the world championships last year. The other lifters in the fray could be Mauritius’ Roilya Ranaivosoa and Papua New Guinea’s Loa Dika Toua, who lifted 164kg and 167kg at Tokyo respectively to make the cut. Both of them have personal bests of 180kg, but have been nowhere near Chanu’s personal best of 205kg, which she lifted at the Asian Championships in Tashkent last year. Read More
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu is hot favourite to win the gold medal. With the top lifters from China and Korea missing, Chanu is undoubtedly the favourite to leave Birmingham. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Boroghain will also be in action along with the Indian women's hockey team, who will lock horns with Wales.