Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag, Sharath Kamal, men’s hockey to battle for gold

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates from Birmingham, Day 11 Schedule of India (August 8): Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will be looking to win her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal. PV Sindhu will take on world No. 13 Michelle Li of Canada in the final. In the men’s singles final, Lakshya Sen will be will face Malaysian shuttler Tze Yong NG. India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action in their gold medal match.
History beckons the Indian men’s hockey team as it looks to end Australia’s dominance in the Commonwealth Games by securing a maiden gold in the quadrennial showpiece. India have never won a gold in the six editions of CWG.
Here’s the full schedule for Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games.